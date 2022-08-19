FORT GIBSON – It took a while for the Fort Gibson football team to get on track with its new offensive scheme, but once it did, they showed signs of good things to come.
In their controlled scrimmage Friday night, the Cascia Hall Commandos outscored the Tigers, 35-28.
Despite the loss, first-year head coach Ryan Nolan liked what he saw from the Tigers.
“We have so many young kids that have never had any varsity experience and we showed some of that,” said Nolan. “We had some communication and execution issues early on, but we’re learning.”
Offensively the Tigers went backwards on their first two possessions with missed blocking assignments and communication issues as quarterback Cole Mahaney often ran for his life.
The third possession fizzled after just one first down.
On the flip side, the Tiger defense, with a number of new personnel, struggled with communication also, as the Commandos scored on their first three possessions, two coming via the air from 38 and 57 yards out. Most of that real estate due to misaligned defenses and poor tackling.
Down 21-0 at the half, the offensive line began to give Mahaney time to find targets, and the senior quarterback found Cade Waggle for three straight completions before connecting with Hunter Branch on a 34-yard touchdown.
Starting the game 0-for-3, Mahaney had 11 consecutive completions. As he warmed up, the defense made a few stops, and the offense found some rhythm.
Mahaney found Jaiden Johnson and Waggle to set up a 10-yard scamper by the senior quarterback to pull FGHS within 28-14.
“It took us a while to get some spark,” said Waggle. “Coach Nolan wouldn’t let us get down and once we got that first drive going, I knew we would get it going.”
After another stop by the Tigers defense, Mahaney drifted a strike to Branch once again, this time from 43 yards away to make it a 28-21 deficit.
“I told the kids we just need to execute, we’re there we need to execute,” said Nolan. “Once we got things going, in a rhythm we did much better offensively.”
“Our lack of game experience really showed tonight on defense early on,” Nolan added. “We gave up three scores and got down in a hole, but we fought back and learned what we need to do.”
The Tigers had one last ditch effort with 39-seconds left in the scrimmage and moved the ball but was unable to find the end zone.
Both teams took turns running overtime scenarios with two possessions each. The Commandos scored on their first possession, their second ending in an interception, while the Tigers ended their first possession with an interception and scored on the second.
Overall, Mahaney passed for 210 yards, completing 15 of 25 attempts. But the Tigers struggled rushing the ball, only mustering 16 yards on 13 attempts.
Defensively the Tigers gave up 199 passing and 103 yards rushing, mostly in the first eight minutes of the scrimmage. The Tigers only gave up 70 yards passing and 20 yards rushing in the second half. Defensively, Judd Rudd led the Tigers with eight tackles on the night.
“We have a lot of guys that have never played varsity and we had some guys step up tonight,” said Waggle. “We will keep encouraging each other and get better. Coach Nolan will get us where we need to be.”
The Tigers will open their season next Friday night at home against the Glenpool Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.