For the second time this week, Oklahoma State saw its offensive line depth take a hit – but this time it’s even harder.
Returning starter Bryce Bray announced via Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal on Thursday.
“I would like to say thank you to everyone in the Cowboy family,” Bray’s tweet read. “From the coaches to the academic staff, everyone has helped me grow and become a better man. It has been a great ride getting to be apart [sic] of the family.
“Next I would like to say thank you to all the friends and family I have made in and out of the program. Oklahoma State will always be a home for me. This being said, I am entering the transfer portal as of today.”
Bray started in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and saw action in all 13 contests for the Cowboys.
With injuries plaguing the men in the trenches last season, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound guard from Bixby was utilized in multiple positions along the line to help fill in the gaps left by sidelined teammates.
Bray was considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018, and had also received offers from Iowa State and Oklahoma. He was the 10th-ranked prospect in the state, and the 26th-ranked guard nationally by the the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Earlier this week, redshirt sophomore Jacob Farrell – a 6-foot-6, 313-pounder from Sulphur who appeared in two games for OSU last season – announced his intention to leave the program via Twitter, as well.
“I would like to thank everyone at Oklahoma State for everything they have done for me in my two years there!” Farrell said in his tweet. “To the best fans, coaches and teammates, I will forever be grateful for all memories I made, and relationships that will last a lifetime.”
Farrell was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite, and was the 12th-ranked prospect out of Oklahoma in the 2018 class. He had earned offers from other Big 12 programs such as Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech.
Robert Allen, the sideline reporter for the Oklahoma State football radio broadcast, said on his radio show on Triple Play Sports Radio that both Bray and Farrell reportedly violated team policy and the result was both were asked to leave the team.
Both linemen had been removed from the Oklahoma State roster on its official website by Thursday evening.
The latest departures make it three offensive linemen in the two-deep the Cowboys were expecting to have this fall. During the offseason, senior Dylan Galloway announced he was quitting football, citing health reasons.
That leaves the Oklahoma State offensive line with senior right tackle Teven Jenkins as the only returning Cowboy with at least a season’s worth of starts under his belt. Also returning is Ry Schneider, who has six career starts, and Hunter Anthony, who made four starts last season.
The Cowboys had gotten a boost in the offseason when Josh Sills, a graduate transfer who started two years at West Virginia, decided to join the program. Sills was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.