While much of the Division I pie has been sliced and served with the fall recruiting period, Feb. 3 remains the target date for remaining uncommitteds, most of which will go the Division II, III, NAIA or JUCO level.
Around the area, the activity has been slow.
Muskogee linebacker Caleb Webb, who missed most of the 2020 season with knee ligament issues, appears to be deciding between offers at Southeastern and Arkansas Tech and walk-on offers from Central Oklahoma and Southwestern. Prior to the injury became a factor, Webb had offers from Weber State, New Mexico and Texas-San Antonio.
Webb was the All-Phoenix Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
Hilldale has one so far — offensive lineman Jay Stroble has committed to Northeastern A&M, head coach David Blevins said. Others, he said, were still in the works. Stroble (6-3, 280) had a team-leading 87 pancake blocks.
At Eufaula, receiver Nick Jones has been committed to NSU for a while and is the lone Ironhead to do so. He had 720 yards on 44 receptions and six touchdowns for the 2A quarterfinalists.
Somewhat of a surprise is Wagoner. While defensive end Isaac Smith signed with Texas Tech in December off the Bulldogs’ senior-laden state championship team, the going since has been slow, said head coach Dale Condict.
“Rough year for seniors,” he said. “We have a few with offers but not what it should be and no commitments yet.”
Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley said he expected running back/linebacker Deven Woodworth to sign with someone.
