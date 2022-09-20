It’s a refocus week for Hilldale as the start of District 4A-4 is here, and that includes some leftover issues to correct from last week’s 27-10 loss at Claremore.
Hilldale coach David Blevins didn’t spend much time discussing it here Tuesday, but duly noted the almost uncanny 12 procedure calls of the 16 penalties that went against the Hornets.
Both of Claremore’s second-half touchdown drives were aided by procedure calls, both resulting in first downs, but the costliest was on a fourth-and-2 at the 10 that set up first and goal at the 5.
Hilldale drove across midfield on its final drive, getting as deep as the Zebras 31 when two consecutive movement flags backed them up. They got a break the other way a pass interference penalty to get to the Claremore 20, but the drive died when quarterback Caynen David was met for no gain with just under four minutes to play.
“It’s just a lack of discipline and the bad thing is except for one it was all called on seniors,” Blevins said.
The one penalty he didn’t accept was the offensive pass interference call on Alonso Perez when with Hilldale at its own 15. He hauled in the catch from David at the 40 and galloped 20 additional yards.
But for naught.
“I can’t see (the interference) on film, and I was right there (at the point of the play),” Blevins said. “(Perez) just came in, there was no extension of the hand. But you play on the road, that can happen.”
At that point, Hilldale was down two receivers. One, Lamarion Burton. missed the entire game with a shoulder injury. But on the second play of Hilldale’s second drive of the game, David hooked up over the middle with Logan Harper at midfield for what would be a 38-yard reception to the 25, but on the tackle, Harper suffered a heel injury and did not return.
Burton is back this week. Harper, the most experience Hornet wideout, is day-to-day, but Blevins hinted he might not return until next week’s game against Ada.
First up is Stilwell, one of six teams in the district along with Hilldale at 2-1. The Indians beat two 0-3 teams in Keys and Roland then lost to 3A power Stigler 55-14 last week.
Poteau and Broken Bow are both 2-1. Poteau beat Bishop Kelley and struggled somewhat with 2A Chandler, roped around a loss to Metro Christian. Broken Bow played 5A No. 1 McAlester close but lost 34-24 while also defeating Durant and Idabel in non-district.
The two district newcomers, Ada and Madill, are also 2-1. Ada was blanked 34-0 by McAlester but beat two other 5A schools, Ardmore and Durant. Madill won going away against 2A Kingston and 3A Dickson but lost to 3A (ranked) Lone Grove, 21-17.
Fort Gibson and Sallisaw are both winless. The Tigers have lost both quarterback Cole Mahaney (high ankle sprain) and receiver/defensive back Cade Waggle (broken collar bone). Sallisaw’s closest loss was 11 points a week ago at Tahlequah.
“To me it’s as good a district as there is in 4A as far as balance,” Blevins said. “Ada’s playing good. Broken Bow hung with McAlester. That Metro quarterback threw for over 400 yards against Poteau and I’ve seen him a couple times. He’s good.”
Blevins didn’t buy into a thought that Poteau, the four-time district champs with one state title in that run, has slipped toward the pack.
“They keep kicking our butt so I can’t say that,” he said. “They come in and do what they do, they’re very well coached, very physical and their scheme is top-notch.”
As for Stilwell, which last made the postseason in 2007, Beau Collins was promoted in the off-season from defensive coordinator to head coach. His quarterback, Cainan Mink, has two touchdowns passing and five interceptions. In his last district encounter in 2021, he had 136 rushing yards and 85 through the air against Sallisaw in a 47-22 win.
Running back Ethan Richards had 336 rushing yards and 114 receiving. He’ll line up at running back and also at wide receiver, with Mink being used as an additional ground weapon. Both players are seniors.
Blevins is also impressed with Zyler Gonzales, a two-way lineman at left tackle and nose guard.
Friday also happens to be the Hornets’ homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.