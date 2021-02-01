With the traditional February football signing day now shadowed by the December date established for Division I schools, most of Wednesday’s activity will a busy day for Division II and NAIA schools — and that will also mean a busy day for many area high school seniors.
The Central Oklahoma Bronchos appear ready to rake in an area haul with a half-dozen giving their verbal commitments.
Muskogee will send a pair of linebackers, Caleb Webb and Darian Davis, to UCO. Both Roughers overcame the disappointment of season-long injuries which took them off Division I lists and will play another day.
Webb, who suffered knee ligament damage and missed all but the season opener in 2020, initially had a walk-on offer at UCO while having solid offers from Arkansas Tech and Southeastern. The UCO offer grew to a scholarship offer, which he jumped on, said former Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins.
Davis never recovered from a torn labrum (shoulder muscle) and thanks to COVID-19, elective surgeries were postponed. He was hoping to show more of what made him a top tackler as a junior, moving from safety to linebacker. It didn’t pan out. No spring football hurt his chances of a Division I look. He had talks with Central Oklahoma prior to his senior year, and eventually an offer from the Edmond-based MIAA school.
Joining them will be a haul from the Class 4A championship team.
Wagoner quarterback Sawyer Jones, running back/defensive back Braden Drake, wide receiver/defensive back Chase Nanni and offensive lineman Darius McNack all committed this past week, Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. Two weeks ago, it was strangely quiet.
“A lot of phone calls,” said Condict about the generated momentum, noting the Bulldogs will likely add a couple more headed somewhere.
Back closer to home, MIAA member NSU will get defensive end Connor Parks of Warner and Eufaula wide receiver Nick Jones.
Also making a commitment is Muskogee defensive back Seneca Collins and Hilldale offensive lineman Jay Stroble.
Commitments will make it official with a signature beginning Wednesday morning.
In the early signing period, Muskogee’s Ty Williams signed to play in the secondary at Oklahoma State and Wagoner defensive end Isaac Smith signed with Texas Tech. Additionally, Eufaula running back Noah Alexander signed with Army.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.