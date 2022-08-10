The 2021 season was a bumpy one for Muskogee defensive coordinator Steve Craver.
A squad of seven with starting experience from a COVID-shortened 2020 went through multiple injury issues that forced a dilemma.
On the other side, they had freshman quarterback and some surrounding inexperience trying to adapt to a new offensive scheme under, like Craver, a coordinator in his first year on the job.
A tactical decision from the top had to be made to make do with what was available.
“We were so young we put guys in positions where we thought was of need and didn’t want guys going both ways,” Craver said this week. “If we wanted guys to learn what we were trying to implement, we wanted to put them in that position to learn and master that.”
Thus the offense flourished much more than the defense, which gave up over 40 points a game, with 63 coming in the opener last year against a extremely tuned up-tempo attack out of Greenwood, Ark. Recovery from that was in increments.
Fast-forward to the spring. A year in the system on offense had three players ticketed for defense. Brandon Tolbert, a running back, going to linebacker. Jayden Bell and Kayden McGee, both receiver, getting in the rotation at the corners.
“We identified those guys in the spring but to their credit, even when we were going through what we were going through (last year), they wanted to go both ways,” Craver said.
It’s not just a talent infusion, but leadership as well.
“Those guys bring the energy. They’re glue guys who others gravitate to,” Craver said.
It has the one time Texas high school quarterback who went to Tulsa as a junior college linebacker optimistic about what’s ahead.
“Last year was tough. We had pups that were put in really tough positions to be in but slowly we saw some things begin to come together,” he said. “Now with these other moves, I think we have an opportunity if our backs are against the wall and the defense goes in and needs to get off the field (in three downs), I think we have that ability.”
The 4-3 base with multiple options starts with Jeremy Collins (6-foot-2, 215), a junior, at strong side end, Vernon Pepiakitah (6-1, 290, senior) at tackle, Ayrion Parish (6-2, 312, junior) at nose guard and Teyon Brewer (6-3, 250) at the weak side end. Tolbert (5-8, 205), a senior, will be strong side linebacker, Treyveon Houston (5-7, 170) in the middle and Deshawn Smith (5-11, 180, senior) at the other end.
Bell (5-8, 155, senior) and McGee (6-0, 150) will rotate at one corner and Jayden Swanson (6-0, 155, junior) will take on the other corner post. Jarin Riggs-Brown (6-1, 145, junior) would start now at free safety and Deyonn Bowler (5-8, 150, junior) at strong safety.
Bowler and Riggs were just puppies last year and they’ve matured a lot,” Craver said. “Some of these kids are developing as leaders. They’ve become gym rats and more dedicated to practice and even doing work on their own. Tackling was an issue last year and I think these guys learned how you have to get your body right to be effective.
“One of the main things though, is we have to stay healthy.”
