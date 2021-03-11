WARNER — Seminole’s Oscar Traylor hit a fall-away 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in the game to propel Seminole State to a 75-73 upset win over the Connors State Cowboys Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
The Cowboys fell behind by 10 early in the game but battled back to take a brief lead with just over three minutes to play in the half, but ended up trailing at intermission 42-41 and that was a key element in the loss according to Cowboys’ head coach Bill Muse.
“This game was lost in the first half as far as I’m concerned when we gave up 42 points,” said Muse. “You can’t give up that many in one half and try to make it up. We got ourselves in a hole the first five minutes of the game.
“They went on an 8-0 run the last five minutes of the half, and they were quicker than us out of the gate in the second half.”
The second half was nip-and-tuck all the way with Seminole leading by a hand full of points until the Cowboys tied it 64-64 with four minutes to go. Connors took a brief lead at 66-64 and then it was tied again at 68-68 with 2:04, left setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.
Roshaun Black, who led the Trojans (5-7, 3-6) with 19 points, hit a jumper to make it 70-68 with 1:35 remaining. But Gavin Harris, who came off the bench for Connors to lead all scorers with 21 points, hit a 3 to make it 71-70. Black connected again for the Trojans with 17 seconds left to lift Seminole back on top. Jahcoree Ealy drove three-fourths of the court for a bucket for the Cowboys with 10 seconds left before Traylor’s trey dashed the Cowboys hopes.
Ealy had 12 points on the night for Connors, Jarquavious Cain added 13, freshman Jordan Tillmon had 18 and Jace Jordan gave the Cowboys a big boost with seven unanswered points in the last half to keep the Cowboys (10-2, 6-2) close.
Women:
Seminole St 76, CSC 54
Like the men, the Cowgirls fell behind by double-digits early before fighting back to tie the game at halftime 33-33. But the third quarter proved costly as Connors turned the ball over six times and were outscored 21-13 to trail by eight and the Belles ran away in the final quarter outscoring the Cowgirls 22-8 as Connors lost its fifth straight.
“We’ve just got to find a way to put a complete game together,” said coach Jamie Fisher. “We fall behind then have a good quarter and then fall back again. We just lack confidence in how to win at this point. Turnovers are just kicking our tail (15 on the night) and we just have to take care of the basketball and rebound better than we have been.”
Low post Isabel Gonzales led the Cowgirls (5-8, 1-7) with 14 points while Cheyanne Crain knocked in four treys for 12 points, Kionce Woods had 11 and Caylin Livers added 10. Kryslyn Jones of Seminole was a thorn in the Cowgirls side all night and led all scorers with 27 points as the Belles (9-4, 6-3) shot 50 % from the field against the Cowgirls.
