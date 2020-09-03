The Oklahoma Senior Games will find its way to Muskogee, reportedly for the first time next month.
Bowling and golf will be held here, bowling at Green Country Lanes and golf at Muskogee Golf Club.
Golf is Sept. 26, while bowling is Oct. 17-18.
The deadline for entering either event is Sept. 14. Register at okseniorgames.com or contact Janet Robinson, (918) 698-8461.
Robinson is a former board member for the games and now sells sponsorships and writes grants for the organization.
“What I’d love is for Muskogee to grab hold of this opportunity and really get behind these events so we can be a regular participant in it,” she said.
The golf club’s course precautions such as one golfer per cart will be in place. Bowling will be spread out so that every other lane is used.
“Arkansas canceled theirs and we’ve got a good response from them coming to participate in our games,” Robinson said.
Door prizes will be an added attraction, she said.
For eligibility questions, see the website.
