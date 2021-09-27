The bats of two seniors helped get Muskogee going on Senior Night on Monday as the Lady Roughers knocked off Sapulpa 9-6.
Muskogee got off to a 3-0 lead in game one, one on a double by Karsyn York and another on a bunt single by Avery Ragsdale. Both are seniors. Sapulpa got within a run twice with a pair of two-run innings but never could catch the hosts.
Ragsdale and Peyton Jackson were both 3-for-3. Jackson was one of three Lady Roughers with two runs driven in. York, the other, had two hits in three at-bats.
Jaliyah Simmons, another Lady Rougher with two hits, gave up two runs on four hits in the fourth and escaped further problems in a bases-loaded, two-out situation by getting an infield force at third to end things.
Muskogee (17-15) came back in the bottom of the inning, all with two outs. Jackson singled to center before Simmons doubled her to third on a shot to left. York then doubled to left, scoring Jackson but Simmons got held at third.
Kambri Johnson then delivered Simmons on an infield single.
Back came Sapulpa with a two-run rally with two outs in the fifth, but again Muskogee answered. Kye Carter’s groundout fielder’s choice with the bases loaded pushed home one run and Jackson’s double plated two, making it 8-4.
Feather Johnson’s two-out double scored Ragsdale in the sixth, making it 9-4.
“We did a lot of good things but shot ourselves in the foot enough to let them stay in it,” said Muskogee coach Mark Dicus. “Credit them for showing fight to hang with us, but we came back on them each time they came at us and that’s something this team has grown into being able to do that wasn’t happening at the start of the year.”
What wasn’t happening for these two seniors before this year was winning — they were 5-23 a year ago and 9-18 as sophomores.
“Leadership,” said Dicus. “That’s one factor they’ve both brought. They show you how to play. They’re the type players I like, full of grit who come at you hard. Many times this season both have been the one to come up with the clutch hit in given situations.”
What was supposed to be a doubleheader wound up a single game due to COVID-related issues limiting Sapulpa’s lineup to the minimum and being a non-district tilt with Sapulpa playing a district contest Tuesday, both sides agreed to scrap one game.
Muskogee is at Berryhill on Tuesday and continues the closing stretch of non-district games to end the regular season at home Thursday against Bishop Kelley before two more next week.
