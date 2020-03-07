STROUD — Sequoyah’s C.J. Soap and Justice Retzloff combined for nine fourth-quarter points and the No. 9 Indians’ defense held Beggs to two field goals, erasing a six-point deficit in the final eight minutes for a 54-49 win over the No. 4 Golden Demons in the Class 3A Area II consolation final on Saturday.
Soap finished the game with 16 points to lead his team. Tomas Herrera had 11, all in the first half.
Beggs’ Jameson Ross had 21 points, all on 3-pointers, and six in the first half, but was held scoreless in the fourth.
“Nothing we had scouting him or got from anybody said that kid could shoot like he did tonight,” Sequoyah coach Jay Herrin said.
Soap’s 3 put Sequoyah (22-7) up to stay in the fourth.
“Justice came off the bench as did Jaxon Smith and gave us some really good minutes,” Herrin said. “Some of our starters didn’t have the games they’ve had. But credit to our defense for really picking it up in the second half, and especially the fourth quarter.”
It’ll mark the eighth consecutive state trip for the Indians— same as their girl counterparts, which wrapped up their spot with an area championship win on Friday.
Beggs finished at 24-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.