Oklahoma State’s Lexy Keys collected her first career Big 12 women’s basketball weekly honor on Monday, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors.
Keys, a Sequoyah High grad, shared the distinction with Baylor’s Hannah Gusters. A five-person media panel selects the weekly award winners.
The 5-7 guard was instrumental in OSU’s two league wins last week, averaging 10.5 points and shooting 72.7 percent (8 of 11) from the field in wins over Oklahoma and West Virginia. She had a career-high three steals and matched her career best with three assists to go with her first career block and two rebounds in the Cowgirls’ win in Norman.
Keys hit six of her seven shots from the field, including all four of her 3-point attempts, in OSU’s win over West Virginia. She pulled a pair of rebounds, had one assist and a steal as well. Keys scored 13 of her career-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, hitting all five of her shots and all three from beyond the arc in the final 10 minutes.
