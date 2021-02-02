STILLWATER — Behind a career-high 19 points from Sequoyah grad Lexy Keys, Oklahoma State ran its winning streak to four games with an 82-55 win over Kansas on Tuesday evening inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowgirls trailed 14-10 after one quarter, but scored 10 of the first 12 in the second to regain the lead before the Jayhawks answered with five in a row to move back in front 21-20 halfway through the period. The Cowgirls closed the half on an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from freshman Neferatali Notoa to lead 31-26 at the break.
Coming out of the half, OSU scored the first six points capped by a steal and layup from Keys to push the margin into double digits at 37-26, forcing a KU timeout three minutes in. Back-to-back treys from Keys and Asberry extended the margin to 45-30. Notoa hit a trey with a minute left in the period to extend the lead to 20.
The Cowgirls outscored the Jayhawks 22-9 in the stanza to lead, 53-35. Keys hit a pair of treys early in the fourth as OSU pushed the margin to 24. She was 4-of-6 behind the arc.
Mack logged her 12th double-double of the year, finishing with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Asberry scored 15 points to go with eight assists.
OSU will host Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday.
