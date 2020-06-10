Chad Hendricks is leaving Checotah to take on the Sequoyah head football coaching job.
COVID-19 gets a little credit.
Hendricks returns to his hometown of Tahlequah, where he coached two seasons at Tahlequah High in 2004 and 2005. He has served at Checotah since 2013 and last season reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.
It isn’t exactly a secret that Hendricks was headed to Sequoyah. His job at Checotah was filled Monday by one-time Porter head coach Zac Ross. Hendricks was offered the job and accepted May 22. But Cherokee Nation would not confirm that until an email Wednesday, indicating in the email that it was made official on Monday.
He replaces Shane Richardson, whose contract was not renewed after the 2019 season. Richardson had undergone a series of health complications over several years.
“When I took the job at Checotah we moved from Skiatook to Tahlequah to get closer to family so I’ve been driving the last seven years from Tahlequah to Checotah. When this came up it was a good fit,” Hendricks said.
“There’s no price tag on time and I’ve spent 12 hours a week during the season on the road. My kids are at the age that I’m missing things and I don’t want to do that anymore. These last few weeks of downtime has drove that point home to me.”
Hendricks has three kids, but two kids at home, sixth- and fifth-graders.
“I was happy at Checotah, I loved it there, don’t get me wrong, but it came down to family,” he said. “Getting home at 7 p.m. By the time we eat dinner they’re getting in bed. It’s little things you miss.
“When Sequoyah offered and made things right I couldn’t complain. It’s going to be a good fit and I can’t wait to get started.”
