Missouri Southern senior lefty and Sequoyah High product Zach Parish is a consensus Division II National Pitcher of the Year as the American Baseball Coaches Association gave Parish their honor Monday..
Parish had already been recognized similarly by the Baseball Writers and D2 Conference Commissioner's Association. He was also the MIAA Pitcher of the Year, first-teamer on the MIAA squad, and also All-Region and All-American.
Parish became the NCAA Division II all-time leader in strikeouts this season, ending his career with 488 strikeouts and tying his MSSU single-season record with 136 this year. He led the MIAA and was third nationally in strikeouts, second in the conferenece and third nationally in wins, He also finished the season with the best single-season ERA for a starter in Missouri Southern history (1.21) and the second-best career ERA for a starter (2.16).
Parish was the active career leader in all of college baseball (D1 to D3) in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts. Parish finished the season with an 11-1 record and a 1.21 ERA. HE struck out 136 battersN
