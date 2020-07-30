The Cherokee Nation in response to COVID-19 has withdrawn Sequoyah High School and underclasses from fall sports athletic competition for the first nine weeks of the school year.
"Anything constituting a mass gathering in light of our high COVID numbers of positive tests is being limited, athletics being part of that," said Julie Hubbard, Cherokee Nation communications director.
This would include football, volleyball, fastpitch softball and cross country.
School begins there Aug. 24. The nine-week period would end Oct. 26. Volleyball and fastpitch softball seasons would in effect be canceled according to those dates. Only two football games fall outside that time frame, Oct. 30 against Checotah and Nov. 6 versus Seminole. Other district games which will not be played are against Lincoln Christian, Westville, Locust Grove, Stigler and Tulsa Webster. Keys is also a non-district opponent now without a game.
Sequoyah is the first known school system in Oklahoma to take such an action. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is still planning for a regular fall sports schedule for member schools.
All immediate requests for comment by athletics personnel were referred back to Hubbard and the Nation.
More upcoming on this.
