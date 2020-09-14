Four-time All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player Lexy Keys has transferred to Oklahoma State, the school announced Monday.
The Sequoyah standout and all-stater by both the Oklahoma Coaches Association and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 rebounds as a 5-7 senior guard and finished her career with 1,806 points, 433 rebounds, 464 assists and 412 steals while helping her team to a pair of state titles.
She entered the transfer portal and was fully released by UTA. She enrolled and finished her first week of classes last week. UTA's coach, Krista Gerlach, accepted the Texas Tech job in August.
Tabbed as the Muskogee Phoenix Area MVP on four occasions, Keys averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.0 steals per outing as a junior.
