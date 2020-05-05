 

The service for James Harding, who died last week in a drowning accident on Lake Langston, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of  W.E. Anderson Stadium in Langston.  Attendees are requested to remain in their vehicles for the service. 

Viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Temple and Son Funeral Home in Langston and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Langston University.

Harding coached at Muskogee from 1994 to 1998.

