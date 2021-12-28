Services will be Monday for Ronnie Hales, who coached at Warner High School from 1962 to 1991 before some part-time coaching afterward there.
Hales died Sunday in Oklahoma City. He was 85.
Hales started the football program at Warner in 1962. The 1966 team went unbeaten in the regular season. He also coached basketball, track and girls basketball and became athletic director and high school counselor.
It was in girls basketball where he had some of his best successes — posting a 424-193 record over 25 years including a state appearance in 1967.
He played football at Connors State and later attended Northeastern State.
Dick Goss and Paul Whitley coached multiple sports at Warner, including as assistants in Hales’ girls basketball program.
Goss remembered him challenging his girls to get in shape and decided he was going to set an example by getting in shape himself.
“It was 100 degrees and he was in sweats. I thought he was going to pass out. I think he did pass out if I remember right. But he was a competitor in everything and really well liked by everyone.”
“Ronnie was an icon in Warner,” Whiteley added. “They were a football and basketball school and became good at both.”
Whitley then chuckled about a story he remembered when the girls team was at Eufaula one night.
“He was all dressed up real good and he was laying on the floor,” he said. “He’d been complaining about the referee not calling anything and told him if he called anything he was going to pass out. So he called something, there he was on the floor and the ref ran by him and teed him up.”
The campus gym was named after him. Warner has since added an Event Center off campus.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Warner. The family has requested memorials be made to First Baptist Church.
