Visitation and services are set for local Late Model racer Hayden Ross.
Service arrangements are as follows: Visitation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 North York, with family receiving visitors starting at 6 p.m. Service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thunderbird Speedway.
Ross, 20, whose father Brady was promoter at Thunderbird Speedway, died last week in a four-wheeler accident. He just recently won the Sooner Late Model Series season championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.