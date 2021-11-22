Just three months ago in a Phoenix article highlighting him as an Okie From Muskogee, Louie Cruz talked about how the discipline of tae kwon do helped shape the course of his life at an early age.
Robert Felts echoed how a lot of parents who saw their kids impacted by Cruz, who died this weekend after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
“Not many people other than family had an impact on my son’s life like this guy. And he became a good friend. The kind you can have a knock down drag out argument with and still be friends. I don’t have many friends like that. Now I have one less,” Felts said.
Cruz served as a Muskogee Police reserve officer around 1996. He said he taught martial arts under then-Major Wadie Morton. Cruz went on to open Dragonfly Dojo, a martial arts gym.
“I had some real anger issues as a teenager and had a hard time dealing with them. Louie Cruz became such a monumental part of my life by helping me channel those issues and sparking a true love for martial arts. He was nothing but kind, generous and patient with me,” said Christian Myers, echoing sentiments he posted on Facebook. Myers started in 2008 and trained at Dragonfly until 2012.
Cruz’s martial arts expertise led him to roles in independent movies, he said in the August article. He said his fiancee. Temre Morgan was rehearsing a line for movie fight scene.
“I didn’t feel comfortable with a move they had her doing,” he said. “When she went for her screen test, they really liked what they saw and wanted me to choreograph the scene for the movie.”
Survivors include two sons, Ryan and Brandon.
Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, which will also host the service Saturday at 2 p.m.
