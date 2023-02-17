Fort Gibson’s Blade Walden on Friday fought off knee issues and a shelf life since Jan. 3 to put himself in the finals at 126 of the Class 4A East Regional at Catoosa.
Walden, who is looking for his second state title in as many years, will face Garrett Salt of Oologah.
Walden isn’t the only Fort Gibson wrestler looking for a regional title. Jaiden Johnson reached the finals at 144 where he’ll take on Kaiser Simpson of Cushing.
Wagoner will also have finals representation with Kale Charboneau taking on Luke Eschenheimer at 190, Witt Edwards meeting Gunner Wilson of Catoosa at 215 and Roman Garcia meeting Will Restine of Poteau at 285.
Defending state champion Colt Collett is in the finals at 120 in Class 3A East at Cleveland against Wyatt Meredith of Berryhill. Also in the finals at 150 is Warner’s Colt Mayfield who will take on Gavin Montgomery of Salina.
