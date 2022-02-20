Fans watching wrestling championship matches at the Class 4A East Regionals at Cushing on Saturday evening got all they wanted in a down to the wire title match between Wagoner’s Logan Sterling and Fort Gibson’s Grant Edwards
Sterling, the second seed, took a 6-5 decision against Edwards, the top seed, with a reversal with :21 seconds left in the match.
It was one of four regional titles for Wagoner. Freshman Kale Charboneau won on a technical fall at 160 against Caleb Spencer of Catoosa at 160. Witt Edwards took a 10-5 decision against Nikosi Logan of McLain at 170, and Roman Garcia got a pin in 1:14 against Sallisaw’s Trey Hudgens at 195.
The Bulldogs came close on two more. Cory Brown lost at 106 in a 1-0 decision against Johnny Leverich of Cushing. Jamal Riggs was pinned in 5:49 by Gunner Wilson of Bristow at 220.
Bryce Steele of Wagoner won 4-2 against Aiden Ruiz of Sallisaw to claim third place at 138.
Fort Gibson didn’t come away empty of gold.
Blade Walden won the title at 113 with a major decision, 14-5 over Guy Clevenger of Catoosa. In addition to Edwards, the Tigers had two other runner-up finishes. Jaiden Johnson was pinned at 3:10 by Josey Jerengan of Skiatook at 132 and Toby West lost his final for Fort Gibson at 138, pinned in 2:48 by Kaiser Simpson of Cushing.
Cole Mahaney won his third-place match at 145, beating Max Rinehart of Newcastle 8-2.
Wagoner’s Kai Lamho settled for fourth at 113. Qualifying for state and facing wrestle-in matches next week were Adam Luna of Wagoner, fifth at 120, Gabe Rodriguez of Wagoner, fifth at 145, and Kyle Rye of Fort Gibson, fifth at 220.
Just missing was Hunter Smith of Wagoner, sixth at 182, Hudson Neafus of Fort Gibson, sixth at 126, Dakota O’Dell of Fort Gibson, sixth at 160, and Hilldale’s Colby Garrett, sixth at 152.
In Class 6A at Stillwater, Jacob Wolf took sixth for Muskogee at 120. He was the highest-placed Rougher.
The area saw two win 3A championships at Jay.
Colt Collett won in 3:47 against Gaige Stock of Salina at 113 and teammate Kyler Pouncil won over Brayden Phillips of Mannford at 220 in a 2-1 decision.
Jonah Marshall won his third-place match at 285 for Checotah in a 4-2 decision over Carson Dildine of Barnsdall. Tanner Jones was fifth at 145. Jaydon Casey was fifth at 152.
Warner’s Xander Torix lost to Sperry’s Brady Benham in the 138 finals on a pin at 2:52. Cole Mayfield took third at 145 on a pin in 1:31 against Tyler Lake of Vinita. Lubbock Drake was fifth at 160 and Hazen Lester sixth at 106.
State is next Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City.
The boys will join defending girls champ Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson at 152, Wagoner’s Serenity Eaton, third at 126, Brynlee Goodvoice of Wagoner, third at 185 and Tori French of Warner, fifth at 235.
