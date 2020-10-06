Injuries, quarantines, mistakes, youth.
It’s all combined to snowball into an avalanche that Muskogee is just trying to find its footing in and look at it as a thrill ride.
A thrill without winning.
Now 0-4 after a District 6AII-2 opening 45-14 loss to Sand Springs, it’s become about focusing on the next few feet on the journey.
The score, as lopsided as it was, had its what-if moments for the Roughers.
Like, down 17-14 at the half, what if they’d executed coverage on a pooch kick — no one made an attempt at the ball — to start the second half and not watched the Sandites recover then drive in for a 10-point advantage?
What if they’d not turned the ball over twice in the red zone, once in each half, and instead scored?
What if we’d never heard of the coronavirus?
What if three Division I recruits hadn’t fallen to injury?
It all mounts, and it often showed in the frustration both during and after last week’s game.
The surprise, in head coach Rafe Watkins’ mind, was that by Saturday, it was back to business for the players.
“They have shorter memories than we as coaches did and came back in better spirits than we were on Saturday, then had a great practice on Monday,” he said.
“I think specifically the second-half kickoff was like all the air blowing out of a balloon. When you’re winning and get a small break, you take advantage. Losing on the other hand is contagious. We just keep waiting for the break to come our way, but we have to make our own breaks, and by playing hard and smart every play, you earn your breaks.”
With eight sophomores or freshmen combinations on offense and defense and just four seniors, it is what it is at this point. You have to rely on quick learners.
Jayden Bell is one of those.
The sophomore receiver and defensive back had a 43-yard pass on what was an early game-tying drive off a steadily improving Walker Newton at quarterback.
“It’s challenging when you have seniors like Ty Williams and Caleb Webb who were like the face of the team go down,” he said. “We got Ty back that one week and everybody’s spirits are up and then we lose him in the same game. Younger guys have had to step up and it’s harder for them to build the kind of trust that was already established with the guys who were there and now aren’t.”
As a younger brother of Bryson Bell, he’s seen struggle. The older Bell went through a pair of 3-7 seasons as a starter in 2013 and 2014.
“We talk before and after games,” Jayden said. “He’ll tell me what I can do better. But it’s always about trying hard, getting up, and moving to the next play or game.”
“He was upset about losing. It’s not easy to work hard all week, come into Friday and you put pride in your performance, only to come out with a loss. People had their heads down, but the important thing at that point is to pick them back up and keep trying.”
And so they go.
Watkins says he’s seeing some positives.
“Bell is as football smart a kid as we have,” he said. “The good thing is how much that will help him as he develops being only a sophomore.”
Newton, thrust in to the quarterback spot in Williams’ absence and underdeveloped as a passer, has made strides of late, said Watkins. Last week, the sophomore was 7-of-11 for 122 yards with no touchdowns, but no interceptions.
“We’re working on different routes with him with four receivers and keeping it simple, one read, no check to here, check to there,” Watkins said. “We’re basically just telling him where to throw and I think that helped him out last week.”
Keondre Johns, a junior, also drew Watkins’ praise for his first start at cornerback. Same for Ayden Kent, who replaced T.K. Thompson at safety. Thompson was the first insert for Williams, who committed to Oklahoma State at the safety spot.
“Keondre was great in his first start,” Watkins said. “With Ayden we hope to get better production with him as a fit there.”
Perhaps the steadiest spot has been where two seniors, Allen Hill and Wendell Johnson, anchor a line that has remained essentially unchanged.
“We’re still deep enough at running back that we’re able to work behind those guys, who have stepped in this year and done well,” Watkins said.
The younger Bell is part of a team leadership council. Hill and Johnson are part of that as senior linemen.
Bell wants a turnaround now as much for them as anyone.
“It’s hard for me to relate to seniors who for them, this is it,” Bell said. “I’ve got two more years. I’ve got room to grow and get better.
“But we still have a chance to do something good. We just have to take it week by week. It’s all about building momentum now.”
Bartlesville (1-4, 0-2) opened with a win over Claremore, and had a close battle (34-30) with now-5A No. 3 Collinsville, but has had its own problems with injuries and COVID-19. The Bruins have been outscored the last two weeks 108-14 by Bixby and Tulsa Washington.
“It’s a must win,” Watkins said. “At this point, it’s about us. If we win, we’ve still got a chance. If we don’t, it’s pretty grim. But either way, in the situation we’re in, we’re not just getting ready for the game ahead, with as many young kids as we have, we’re building for the future.”
