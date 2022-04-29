The ingredients for success were evident when Connor Schwab saw this particular group of seniors at the middle school level in his first year as Hilldale’s soccer coach five seasons ago.
On Monday, their final postseason road begins with a first-round game at home against Catoosa.
Goalkeeper Colton Morgan, defenders Patrick Murphy, Jaxon Hannon, Zach Speir and Pearson Weaver, forwards Jaxson Whittiker and midfielder Blayne McDaniel all came up together and were joined by defender Brayden Smith.
Schwab added assistant coach Tobi Ogania at the outset of these kids’ run, and this year Schwab was able to focus solely on the boys after four seasons of directing both the boys and the girls squads. He has mixed this group position-wise depending on the system used. Murphy for one has shifted over to offense more, and all of it’s all blended well.
“I knew as middle-schoolers this was a group I could build this program around,” said Schwab.
What he, or any of his players, weren’t sure of is how much achievement would come last year, as part of a team that held opponents to five goals all season. That squad reached the Class 4A semifinals and were beaten in overtime by Clinton.
“We had a good team with skilled players including last year’s seniors and being one goal from the state finals hurt some, but it was also eye-opening, like hey, we can do this,” said Weaver. “I don’t think any of us realized our full potential until we got there.”
One of last year’s seniors was Weaver’s middle brother Corbet. Latham Weaver was a senior when Pearson arrived as a freshman. Together with Murphy, McDaniel and Whittiker, the four have started ever since.
“Latham was captain my freshman year and then Corbet became a captain, so I got to watch both of them in those roles and have the kind of influence from them in learning to be a good captain myself,” the youngest and last of the Weaver clan said. “I think that’s really helped me.”
Not only that but they have given him special motivation for his final run.
“I can definitely say I’m playing for my brothers this year,” Pearson Weaver said. “They’ve always been very supportive of me. They’ll give me motivational notes before games and are always giving me good advice. I want to finish what they started.”
So far, so good.
Outside of a trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., where the Hornets faced top talent from other parts of the country, they’ve allowed a total of eight goals, but the last three games have been shutouts — two of those defining shutouts.
The first was a 3-0 win over the area’s juggernaut, Fort Gibson, owners of two state championships in recent years. It marked the first win over the Tigers for the Hornets. That and an 10-0 win over Sallisaw put them in position to wrap up a first-ever district championship by beating Regent Prep, 5-0, on Tuesday.
They’re entering the postseason at 11-3. They were 16-2 a year ago, were 2-2 as sophomores when the pandemic of 2020 ended the sports year, and 12-5 as freshmen members.
“There’s a buzz now that we’ve had these two program firsts, inside and outside the locker room,” Speir said. “At practice, before games, in the hallways, between us, it’s just this excitement. It can be hard to block all that out and ignore the parents and fans that are talking about how we’ve achieved all this, but in doing what we did it just confirmed what we knew we could do.
“Still, so far, I think the buzz is fueling us more than anything, but we’re still very much aware of what our ultimate goal is.”
Catoosa comes into the 7:30 p.m. contest with an 8-7 mark. The Hornets won the only meeting between the two, 4-0 on March 10. Weaver scored two goals in that game and McDaniel had four assists.
The winner will meet Monday’s winner between Fort Gibson and Metro Christian, at Metro.
