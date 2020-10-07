It’s not of the COVID-impact variety. Fort Gibson has avoided that in a 5-0 start this season.
But Friday against Tulsa McLain, the Tigers will be without a key player.
Deven Woodworth received a one-game suspension for an altercation on the end of a two-point conversion late in Friday’s win over Stilwell. The Stilwell player, Ethan Richards, was also ejected, one of two Indians to get tossed on the evening. The other, Geremiah Noisewater, had to leave the contest due to a targeting call on him in contact with Woodworth. The Indians thus will be shorthanded at Hilldale this week.
Tim Murphy and Morice Ford will see action in Woodworth’s spot on offense. Toby West will move out of his cornerback rotation and play Woodworth’s outside linebacker spot along with Michael Johnson. Stepping in at corner for West will be Seth Rowan, mixing with regulars Hunter Branch and Cade Waggle.
Murphy, who has been a regular in the running back rotation spelling Woodworth, had two rushing touchdowns last week. Woodworth had 173 yards and a touchdown and has 565 yards on the season. Murphy had 114, 45 in last week’s game. Ford, used as a receiver who also plays in the secondary, has not had a carry this season.
“We tell them every day you can’t waste reps in practice,” Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley. “You’ve got to pay attention. You’ve got to prepare and be ready for your time to step up. You never know when that opportunity is going to present itself.”
The Tigers are also without Kamaron Clopton at running back. Clopton averaged 100 yards in the first two games this season. Whiteley would not comment publicly on the reason.
Though 1-4 and 0-2 in 4A-4, McLain represents a serious trap should the Tigers be inattentive to what the Titans have done thus far. They played a fill-in game with 6A Ponca City in week four and lost by a point, 23-22. Sallisaw beat them 18-12 and Poteau was in a one-score battle until the final quarter and won 28-18.
“We can’t look past anyone,” Whiteley said. “We’re fortunate to be 5-0 and we’ve stressed to the kids how fortunate we’ve been that we’ve been able to avoid the problems other teams have had with having to cancel games. We’ve been healthy and you never know when that could change. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and go and play to the best of our ability every week. I know that’s coach speak but it’s the way it is.”
But kids can be kids and they see the standings, and beyond this week, starting at Sallisaw, come the four teams closest to the Tigers in those standings, all with one district loss or less.
“They sure can and that’s our job as coaches to deal with that,” Whiteley said. “We’ve got to get them ready. We’ve got to show them Sallisaw beat them by six and that they hung with Poteau. Meantime, McLain might just put it all together, you just don’t know. So our reps in practice have to be quality reps and we’ve got to be ready to play Friday.”
Fort Gibson learned one lesson from Friday’s penalty-ridden outcome at Stilwell, some questionable, but all aggravating in one form of the other — 17 for 130 yards.
“We lost our composure out there a few times,” Whiteley said. “It’s a learning experience. It’s the first situation we’ve had like that, I think we’ve learned from it and we’re moving on. It’s something we’ve definitely talked about at length in our meetings.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
