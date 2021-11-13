WARNER---Missed offensive opportunities early and the inability to make the stops on defense spelled the difference Friday night at Alumni Stadium as the Stroud Tigers upset the home-standing Warner Eagles 18-0 in Class A playoff action.
The win propels the Tigers (6-5) to the second round to face Morrison, while the Eagles end their season on a disappointing note at 9-2.
The tone of the game was set early as Stroud took the opening kickoff and drove 72 yards in 11 plays, three of them being screen passes that caught the aggressive Warner defense flat-footed. Fullback Amariyae Morris finally scored on an 11-yard run. The Tigers failed on the first of three two-point conversion tries to lead 6-0.
“They knew we were an aggressive defense and they set up the screen very well knowing we would have to be aggressive in order to stop their run game,” said Warner head coach Rafe Watkins.
The Eagles looked like they would answer quickly as they mounted a 16-play drive. Senior running back Mason Jim doing the heavy lifting as Warner moved to a first down at the Tiger 11-yard line. Jim took it to the three , but the Eagles were called for a chop block on the next play and two plays later quarterback Adam Thompson, starting his second game following a season-ending injury to starter Jace Jackson, under pressure on third and long threw an interception ending the threat.
But for one of the few times on the night, the Eagle defense forced a three-and-out and Warner got the ball back at the Tiger 34 with another opportunity. This time they reached the 11-yard line but failed to convert on a fourth-and-one.
“The interception on our first drive was really a back breaker because we could have taken the lead, and then not getting it in on the second drive hurt because we could have had a 14-6 lead if we finish,” said Watkins.
Stroud mounted another time-consuming 12-play march to the Warner 11 before they too turned it over on downs. Warner went backwards on three plays and punted from their own end zone giving Stroud the ball at the 32-yard line and three plays later Tiger quarterback Dylan Baker found Dylan Collins on a 14-yards touchdown pass late in the second quarter and it was 12-0 Tigers at the break.
Stroud’s ball control offense scored again in the third quarter on a 71-yard,14-play drive. The rest of the game was dominated by the defenses as each intercepted two passes.
Watkins, the former Muskogee head coach, pointed to the schedules of the two teams as a factor in how the game unfolded.
“We had a five-week run where we didn’t really have much competition (outscoring opponents 283-25) and that’s not excuse. But Stroud was playing their two toughest games at the end of the season, and they were playing at a higher level than we were and that’s my fault,” he said.
“Maybe we should have had more contact in practice. We sure didn’t see this coming in the first round, but hats off to Stroud. They outplayed us and were more physical than we were.”
STROUD 18, WARNER 0
Stroud6660 —18
Warner0000—0
First quarter
SHS-Amariyae Morris 11 run (two-point conversion failed) 7:30
Second quarter
SHS-Dylan Collins 14 pass from Dylan Baker (conversion failed) 1:27
Third quarter
SHS-Kason Presley 1 run (conversion failed) 3:23
TEAM STATS
WHS SHS
First Downs 9 15
Rushes-Yards 28-57 47-179
Passing Yards 55 128
Passes (C-A-I) 6-16-3 9-13-2
Fumbles-Lost 0 0
Punts-Avg 3-36 1-27
Penalties-Yards 3-30 6-35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WHS, Mason Jim 17-77, SHS, Zeb Blancarte 19-98
Passing: WHS, Adam Thompson 6-16-3, SHS, Baker 9-13-2 (1 TD)
Receiving: WHS-Jim 2-19, SHS- Collins 2-33
