The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association in its monthly meeting this week rejected by an 8-7 vote a motion to adopt a 35-second clock in classifications 6A to 3A starting in 2024-25.
The OSSAA staff recommended the clock in the higher classes after a survey showed that a majority of those coaches were in support of the clock, while the idea lacked support in the lower classes.
In another development, the OSSAA will send out a survey to its members regarding potential changes to Rule 14.
Since 2011, OSSAA Rule 14 has addressed the perceived disparity between public and private schools by forcing the privates to play a classification higher than normal, based on prolonged success at a lower level. A Rule 14 committee has discussed recently whether modifications to the current criteria were needed to adjust issues of success in all activities.
The Tulsa World first reported that among options for changes would be a playoff separation plan for football only where primarily 3A and 2A private and public schools would not compete against each other in the postseason; a separation plan involving all sports; tweaking the current success plan that results in private schools playing above their average daily membership numbers based on recent success in football only; tweaking the success plan for all sports; and no changes.
If a football playoff separation plan was adopted, it would occur after public and private schools played together in the same district during the regular season according to their ADM without bump-ups for past success. A potential change in the definition of success would be if a team reached the state's top four in two of three seasons instead of the top eight during that length of time.
The success adjustment plan tweaking could result in the least successful public school teams moving down a class when a private school team moves up. Now, when the success plan bumps up a team, such as was the case last week in basketball when Holland Hall was shifted from 4A to 5A, the team that moved from 5A to 4A was Ardmore, due to its ADM numbers, not its lack of success.
In football, successful teams can only be moved as high as 5A. That could be modified to 6AII. When Rule 14 was established in 2011, 6A had not been split — that did not occur until 2014. Also, the restriction of only moving up one class from a school's ADM numbers could be removed.
Also under consideration in basketball, both the boys and girls teams from a school wouldn't automatically be coupled anymore and both have to move up unless both teams' success would warrant that to occur.
A bill was recently introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature by Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, and Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, that would require the OSSAA to establish a new category of competition for schools of restricted enrollment, effective with 2024-25 school year.
The OSSAA also discussed requests for proposals to select the host site for 11-man football championship games over the next five years. The current contract with the University of Central Oklahoma has expired, though it is expected they will re-bid for a continued host role. A decision on the site is expected by mid-March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.