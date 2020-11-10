The 41st Bedouin Shrine Classic basketball tournament will have to wait a year.
“Due to the pandemic the imperial council of the Shrine does not want us to have (the) tournament this January,” said tournament director Keith Olmstead in a statement issued Tuesday.
Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Oktaha and Haskell were among the participating schools scheduled to play this year.
The cancellation is the third stoppage of the event since 2007, when a midweek ice storm ended it. In 2017, weather issues forced the cancellation of the large school portion of the tournament.
The proceeds from the annual event funded the Shriners Transportation Fund.
Other area tournaments are believed to be on schedule at this point although the pandemic will undoubtedly have a similar impact on basketball schedules as it has football season.
Chuck London, the girls basketball coach and athletic director at Fort Gibson, confirmed the Old Fort Classic will be played. Also confirmed: the Checotah Crossroads Classic and the J.T. Dixon Tournament at Haskell. Warner's tournament remains on as well.
