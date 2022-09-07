Leonard Reed called it “being in the right place at the right time.”
Thirty-two years later, the added spice of life outside his full-time job gives him pause.
“People would do for free what I do every weekend in the fall,” he said. “I get paid for it, and it’s been an amazing run.”
Reed is a veteran member of the equipment staff for visiting teams at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. A new year begins next Thursday when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town.
This road started when the Muskogee alum (Class of 1978) transferred to Clarke University in Springfield, Mo., after a year at Bacone. During summers, he worked stadium operations for the Kansas City Royals, thanks to a local high school coach, Chuck Sanger.
Ironically, as the two got to know each other, Sanger remembered Reed and his high school basketball team coming to Springfield for a tournament one season when Reed played for Ted Clement at MHS, where they were state finalists his senior season.
Sanger was at Arrowhead when he reached out to Reed to help on a part-time basis there. It would later become more than that.
“Muskogee became my nickname with him and was until he passed away,” Reed said. “I’m just this young guy from Muskogee who this guy remembered from us playing them, and the connection grew from that point.
“I’m not here now except for being in the right place at the right time with the right person.”
It’s just a weekend gig, or Mondays, or Thursdays, whichever happens to be on the schedule menu for the Chiefs. Reed’s main job has been working 20 years for a regional telecommunications company.
Reed deals with the locker room and sideline set-up of everything that comes off the plane when the team arrives.
“Some of the teams that are nearby — Dallas, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver — they’ll bring their own semi-truck full along with what’s on the plane,” he said.
On Saturday before the typical Sunday game, the task is to transform the visitor’s locker room into something comfortably similar to what the team has at home. Then around 6 a.m. Sunday, the work starts to get ready for game day.
Most of it is what you’d expect — lockers just like they need them, training equipment in its proper place, but occasionally there’s the odd requests.
Hall of Famer Bo Jackson used to need a bow and arrow set set up in the locker room.
“Target on one side, shooting from the other,” Reed recalls.
Most recently, there was the thirsty Green Bay head coach Matt LeFleur.
“He requested three cases of Diet Mountain Dew,” Reed recalled. “I went and got them. Probably paid $12 for three cases. He gave me a $50 bill.”
The six crew members divide up the tips. “It’s nice, but it’s never about the money,” Reed said.
But for the players, it’s a show of appreciation among moments where guys like Reed are the only help around.
On another occasion, there was an offensive lineman from the Chicago Bears — Reed couldn’t immediately recall his name — who upon arrival wanted a fifth of Jim Beam in his locker after the game.
“You’ve got 80,000 fans entering the stadium and one guy trying to get out to go find a liquor store on Sunday. Not an easy thing,” Reed said. “We got it for him and he hands over a $200 tip.”
Along with setting up the sideline, Reed has found himself shagging balls during warm-ups for players. “I can’t run like I used to, but I can still catch a punt or a kickoff,” Reed said.
During games, he’s stationed on the opponent’s 20-yard line.
One time, he recalls, a member of the Raiders spotted a female fan about five rows up behind the team. “He asked me to get a number from her,” Reed said.
Reed doesn’t know the outcome of that. “But he threw me a couple hundred (dollars) before he left and all I did was get a number,” he said with a laugh.
After the game comes maybe the most impressive job. He and the crew of six sweep the sideline and locker room clean within 1 1/2 hours.
“It blows a lot of people’s minds when they hear that,” he said.
But the gig is not without job hazards.
Reed remembers being in the pathway of a pass from quarterback John Elway warming up for Denver on the sidelines. His head caught it.
“He was like ‘you OK?’ It hurt, but I’m taking it like a man acting like it didn’t hurt,” Reed said.
Over time, former players making a return trip recognize him.
“It makes you feel good when they’re like ‘you still around, huh,’” he said. “And you get to know the Chiefs too. I can be having lunch with my granddaughter at a restaurant and run into Travis Kelce, who will say hi, or even Patrick Mahomes, who will walk by and give a nod.”
Over the years, he’s collected mementos, such as autographed balls and such. But on May 25, those became mere memories when a major house fire destroyed everything. Among them, items signed by Elway, Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, even Mahomes, as well as some from his days with the Royals’ staff — George Brett, Cal Ripken Jr. and Rickey Henderson, among others. Not to mention Negro League autographs, including Buck O’Neill’s.
Those aside, the toughest thing for Reed is keeping the Chiefs fan inside of him contained. He held the jacket of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen during one of the greatest NFL playoff games ever last season in the conference semifinals. Kansas City rallied to win 42-36.
“That game, tht one was all I could do to keep the joy to myself,” Reed said.
Another meaningful part of the job is when he comes across someone from his Muskogee roots. Washington and Kamren Curl paid a visit in the preseason.
“We talked about our Muskogee ties,” he said. “It’s good to see a guy from home come up in the league.”
Some stories of his roots amaze others — like the fact that Reed’s father, Porter Reed, had a history in the Negro Leagues. He was Oklahoma’s oldest living Negro League baseball player when he died in 2019, and was part of a group honored by the Royals in 1982 when Reed got O’Neill’s autograph.
“And here I am, a guy from Muskogee, doing this all these years and getting paid for it,” he said. “I don’t know how long I’ll keep doing it. I plan on doing it as long as I physically can. I get up and I’m excited to do this every Sunday.”
