The first signing period, and most significant, for Division I schools is Wednesday.
Two from the area are on the move.
Checotah running back Dontierre Fisher has committed to Ohio. His head coach, Zac Ross, and will sign on Wednesday. Fisher announced his decision last week on Twitter: “Found my new home. Proud to be a Bobcat.”
Fisher, which began drawing interest as a freshman as he was All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year, had 5,523 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career at Checotah. He also made it as a junior. The 2021 squad will be announced late Christmas week.
Fisher will be the second Checotah player to join a team out of the Mid-American Conference. Jacob Delso, who played as Jacob Barrett as a Checotah quarterback, is at Eastern Michigan.
The other move is at the junior college level.
Devin Hembry, a two-way standout at Hilldale who spent the last two seasons at Northeastern A&M as a defensive back, will continue his career at North Dakota, an Football Championship Subdivision School in Division I.
“To be continued” he said in his tweet Saturday.
Also expected to sign is Eufaula wide receiver Khelil Deere. He has been leaning toward the University of Tulsa.
Some other area athletes will continue their careers and will likely sign during the traditional signing period in early February.
