With National Signing Day next Wednesday and around the area, the activity is still developing around area football programs
Two are set — Hilldale offensive lineman Evan Keefe will have his formal ceremony for signing with the Air Force Academy on Wednesday. Wagoner kicker Ethan Muehlenweg, who booted the game-winning final seconds field goal to defeat Cushing for the Class 4A championship this past December, has committed to Oklahoma Baptist.
Muskogee linebacker Brandon Tolbert has offers from Centenary, Central Oklahoma and Northwestern Oklahoma. Wideout/defensive back Jayden Bell has an from Northwestern, Lindenwood, Missouri S&T and several smaller schools. Linebacker Deshawn Smith has Langston’s offer. Several Roughers have visits this weekend, including Tolbert to UCO.
Back at Wagoner, defensive back Gabe Rodriguez has a standing offer as a preferred walk-on at Oklahoma State and other interest from Division II schools. Condict expected defensive lineman Roman Garcia to be headed somewhere by Wednesday.
But where the action is really heating up is among underclassmen in respect to Power Five conferences.
Wagoner’s Alex Shieldnight now has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
While Wagoner head coach Dale Condict has has previous Power 5 signings — Gus Jones (Oklahoma), Patrick Curley and Isaac Smith (Texas Tech) and Kevin Peterson and Malcolm Rodriguez (Oklahoma State), none of those were as hotly pursued as early as the 6-3 225-pound sophomore edge player.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables visited Wagoner last week as well as Checotah, where Elijah Thomas got on offer from the head coach, bringing to three his offers — OU, OSU and Arkansas. Thomas, who played both wide receiver and defensive back was offered by Arkansas last summer and is being looked at as a safety, Checotah head coach Zac Ross said.
Muskogee junior wideout Kayden McGee has offers from Southeast Missouri State and Campbell University, and sophomore quarterback Jamarian Ficklin has among others, UNLV, Grambling State and Florida A&M.
