For the second year in a row, Old Man Winter had some issues with National Signing Day in the area as winter weather postponed school and also the ceremonial signing receptions.
But that didn’t stop the transmission of paperwork to the appropriate destination for most.
Here’s how some of those experiences went, of those who were able to be reached.
Destination Edmond, after all
Brandon Tolbert came within a game of finishing his Muskogee High School career on the field at the University of Central Oklahoma.
However, the site of the OSSAA state championships Tolbert and the Roughers missed with a semifinal setback will be his college football home as he signed with to be a Broncho on Wednesday.
Tolbert, who was recruited as a running back — he played that spot at MHS but leaned more to the defensive side as a linebacker his senior season where he was among the 2022 All-Phoenix selections — said it came down between UCO and Northwestern Oklahoma and a former Roughers coach, Jason Medrano, who is now the offensive coordinator there.
“The minute I walked on campus I knew what I wanted,” Tolbert said. “We didn’t get to finish there this year, but it’s all right because our team will make it there next year. But the facilities, they are quite nice.”
It helped having a voice from home in his ear — MHS ex and UCO redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kaleb Biglow.
“He showed me around, told me about the place and just told me to stay focused and I can make it far,” he said.
Langston duo
Linebacker DeShawn Smith and defensive back Terryn Miles didn’t set out to do it together, but both will be at Langston next season. With school closed, the letter of intents were in the Muskogee High School coaches’ office so signature delivery was delayed.
“It’s not too far from home and being an HBCU (historically black college or university) was important to me. I like the vibe there,” said Smith.
Miles was originally looking at Bethel (Kan.) and the expense of the private school played itself out of the running, he said.
“Langston is also a better fit because I want to get into agricultural business and there’s a lot of money I’m getting back in my pocket,” said Miles. “I didn’t plan it this way but it’s also good to have a brother going there with me and I know some students from here.”
Smith said orange and blue will take an adjustment to his color wheel.
“It’s not really my favorites,” he said with a laugh. “But looking at this as a next chapter, I didn’t want to wear green again. But I’ll get used to blue and orange.”
Hornet’s high ceiling
Eric Virgil had some Division I conversations over the last two years, and Northeastern A&M offered a way there with a detour through Miami.
But Pitt State and its success in having guys drafted in the NFL — three in the last 10 years — and its winning tradition all made an impression, and it’s two hours from home.
Pitt State over NEO, done.
“The weight room was impressive too,” Virgil said.
The career record holder at Hilldale in rushing yards and touchdowns has made a connection already with Pat Cashmore, running backs coach.
“He’s talked about my speed,” Virgil said. “It’s a good program that’s had success. It works for me.”
Finally, with wings
Hilldale offensive lineman Evan Keefe’s road is markedly different from others, a journey that was capped with his formal acceptance on Monday into the Air Force Academy.
His decision to go there was made back in June, and that was only the start of what many might consider a grind.
It’s what happens when you’re searching for a military style leader more so than a football player — recommendations from teachers at school, the necessary academic achievement, a congressional nomination including an interview with Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s staff and an essay to compile, were all part of the requirements after commitment.
“I can see it being more stressful for the guys who committed later but I made the decision eight months ago so I got ahead of the game and am 100 percent satisfied with my decision,” he said.
His first year will be at a prep school independent from the Academy but within its framework, with its own football team — essentially a freshman squad. He’ll be part of the Huskies before he’s a Falcon.
Flexible fit
He had offers from Graceland, Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwest Baptist, but in the end, Evangel University had a spiritual base and what Hilldale’s Wyatt Branscum wanted from an education — a business major and a criminal justice minor.
“I really enjoyed connecting with the current players while staying in the dorm and I asked multiple questions about them and their relationships with everybody,” he said. “It sounded exactly like it was with my closest friends and the guys on the team here at Hilldale.”
It’s also a position fit, even while it may be one of several on defense.
“They run multiple defenses and they say they’ll use everybody everywhere so I’m going to see some time at defensive end, defensive tackle, even some outside linebacker, all depending on the set,” he said. “I switched from nose to end to four-front tackle at Hilldale so I’m good with that.”
Branscum thought about the collection of Hornets out of this class heading on to extend their careers.
“We’ve all been together growing up and had these goals and had to work for it. No one gave us anything,” he said.
The right turn
Hilldale’s Aden Jenkins was days from making a visit to McPherson (Kan.), an NAIA school when Oklahoma Baptist called him.
“I went to Kansas and it was an experience in itself, not having been on one and not knowing what to expect,” he said. “But I loved OBU, and that decision made it easier for Mom and Dad.”
He’ll go as a linebacker.
“I didn’t know how football for me would end. I started in seventh grade and the more I played, the more I enjoyed it, and the more I enjoyed it the more success I had,” he said. “And now I’m just blessed to get that chance in college.”
Getting his kicks
The Oklahoma Baptist coaching staff was aware of Ethan Muehlenweg’s fame in the Class 4A championship game. Bulldogs coach Dale Condict made sure of it with a call.
That’s all it took to get a guy who has proven himself in the most intense of situations a chance to extend his football playing days.
“I was going to go to UCO just for education,” said Muehlenweg, whose 36-yard field goal as time expired gave Wagoner its sixth state championship, all since 2011, back in December against Cushing.
The coaches also noticed something else about him.
“My hair color,” he said, noting how he and his Wagoner teammates bleached their heads during the season. “It’s normally dark brown and it’s just about to go back.”
His ultimate goal — an elementary education certification and coaching — is still intact. Somehow making it to the next level is a dream at this point, but after seeing a kicker miss four extra points in one game in the NFL playoffs, he knows his past experience has given him the mindset to succeed starting this fall.
“Doing that it can’t help but give someone confidence,” he said. “If I can make that kind of kick, there’s not too many I should miss.”
Trust the process
Roman Garcia was a key part of Wagoner’s defensive front.
Northeastern A&M will be a bridge toward being a key part of someone else’s defense.
“I’d like to get a Power 5 school opportunity,” he said. “This is the way for me to get there. NEO expects me to hit the weight room extremely hard this off-season and do all the things I’m supposed to do and live my life the right way and if I do all those I should be starting there at defensive end.”
He realizes it’s a full-time focus in all facets.
“School’s a part of football. You’ve got to go to school, got to go to class and focus there just like if you’re playing a game,” he said.
Cade made it
Mid-September, he said, “put a pause” on his football dreams beyond Fort Gibson High School. But in the end, Cade Waggle had both hands firmly on those dreams, going from the uncertainty of a lost season with a broken collarbone to slot receiver next year at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo.
“It made (recruiting) more difficult, but I knew if I kept trusting in God’s plan it would eventually turn out perfect. I trusted him, it did, and it turned out to be more than I could ever want it to be,” said Waggle.
He also got an offer at Hendrix (Ark.) but the comparative financial packages of the two DII schools tilted him toward the Missouri school.
“I had about six offers in January and Hendrix was the closest until I went up to Southwest and just loved it,” he said.
With a healthy collarbone — he came back at near 100 percent in week nine — he’ll now get his full body in focus.
“Back to speed training and wide receiver training and then summer workouts at Southwest,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”
Cowboy up
It just felt right.
That in a nutshell is why Gabe Rodriguez chose a preferred walk-on opportunity at Oklahoma State rather than any opportunity at other levels. When that offer happened, nothing else fit.
Rodriguez played running back and safety at Wagoner. His middle brother, Malcolm, started off as a safety at OSU then cemented his legacy as a linebacker, one that catapulted him to the NFL last year.
“It’s just like home,” Gabe said about OSU. “I know he had five good years there and it feels like where I need to be.”
But he won’t be going as a scholarship player — instead he’ll have to work to get into that circle.
“You’ve got to prioritize everything and make the most of the opportunity and just be ready to work,” he said. “I mean, everyone’s got to have a work ethic up there, but you’ve all got to compete and look for that chance to make a statement.”
Bros and pizza
Gabe Dozier was off and running. Bethel (Kan.) was a possibility. So was Oklahoma Baptist. He didn’t care where the offer came from or how far he had to go.
Gunner Dozier preferred somewhere close to home.
Only one thing.
Gunner, the All-Phoenix MVP and running back from Gore and Gabe’s brother, had been a straggler in getting his film together.
“I didn’t get it together until two weeks ago,” he said.
Well, a portfolio, that is. There’s clips here and there but so are thousands of those belonging to others.
“I was tagging along with Gabe on his visits and that’s what they all were saying they had trouble finding anything on me,” he said. “And it’s my fault. I should have done it earlier.”
But then came Jason Medrano, the former Muskogee assistant now offensive coordinator at Northwestern Oklahoma, who pulled them out of class and offered them on the spot.
Both will be on Medrano’s side of the ball— Gabe on the line, Gunner toting the rock.
“They’ve gone through a staff overhaul and want to change the direction of the program and (Medrano) seemed really enthused and energetic about changing the offense.”
It helped that Medrano knew Tyler from his coaching days here.
Another plus — they get one dorm for one price staying together.
And, Gabe said, a taste of home, literally.
“They got a Gambino’s (Pizza),” he said.
Same as Pirates Country.
Now, there’s home away from home.
A half-hour away
The other college-bound Pirate is staying closer to home.
Offensive lineman Garrett Douthit will go to Northeastern State. It’s a program that hasn’t seen the success he’s enjoyed in his time as a Pirate but he’s optimistic after bonding with guys on his visit — and knowing one former teammate from his days in Poteau who is already on the roster.
“It’s a good group of guys coming in and I think we’re bringing a winning attitude,” he said.
Like most schools in the MIAA, it’s possible that Douthit will redshirt as a freshman.
“They’ve talked about that and obviously they’ll play the best they have,” he said. “But I’m looking forward to it.”
