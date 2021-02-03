From a season of misfortune comes salvaged dreams for Muskogee’s Caleb Webb as the annual February National Signing Day arrived.
His knee injury suffered in week one dissipated what was to be a year of showing Division I schools what he had. Already, the linebacker had offers from distant Weber State, a Football Championship Subdivision school out of Ogden, Utah.
Then, the verdict of a torn MCL and a way too premature end to his season. Those destinations of his dreams were dashed.
But he still wanted his preference, so much so that he was willing, if necessary, to walk on at Central Oklahoma rather than choose among some other Division II schools.
“I really felt a connection on my visit with the coaches there and I liked the campus,” he said. “I prayed a lot about it and felt I needed to take the chance of being a walk-on. A couple days later, I got the scholarship.
“It didn’t happen like I might have wanted to at first but a lot of people going there I’ve gotten to know through competing with. It’s going to be good.”
One of those is teammate Darian Davis, who like Webb, also lost a season due to injury — in his case, a torn shoulder muscle. For Davis, UCO was the only offer.
“You can only be happy with what pops up,” he said. “I’m blessed.”
Seneca Collins’ combination of athleticism and grades were good, but on a team that struggled, he flew a little under the radar — but not north of the border. He picked Friends University over two other Kansas schools, Southwestern and Bethel.
“My family is from Wichita, Kan., so it’s like being home,” he said. Collins will go as a defensive back.
Bet on me
Hilldale Hornet Jay Stroble’s story is one of perseverance and self-belief.
Against Tuttle in his final game as a sophomore, he fractured his femur. Two surgeries and three games into his junior year, he was back as a 330-pound lineman who needed refining.
“Three-thirty to 270 and his work ethic. That’s why he’s here,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins at the signing ceremony for Stroble, who will play football at Northeastern A&M first, choosing the Miami campus over Southeastern Oklahoma and Southwestern Oklahoma.
Emphasis on first.
“My goal is to play Division I football and I still think I can do that,” Stroble said. “I would want to bet on myself rather than, I don’t want to say settle because those are nice schools. But I would rather bet on myself.”
His 4.0 GPA isn’t the stuff JUCO athletics are usually about. But it’ll help his betting odds as part of the total package.
Stroble’s trimmed body allowed him to play both ways for the Hornets in a quarterfinal season. He’ll focus on center or guard at NEO.
Other options
Blevins said receiver/defensive back Dylan Walker is still working on some walk-on situations in-state, but declined to name those.
The Hornets head coach was frustrated doing the early part of the year as to why he wasn’t getting the offers he felt he was deserving of. But, in part, economics due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility might have played into the issue.
“He could have gotten some out of state small schools, NAIA, but he already got Promise (scholarship money for in-state tuition) so he’s better staying at home and may make a decision to walk on somewhere,” Blevins said.
Meaning of course, there’s more than one way to get college paid for and still taste some more football.
Deep class
It was a record year for Wagoner recruits. In all, eight seniors will play college football next season. Seven joined defensive end Isaac Smith, who signed in December with Texas Tech.
Nunu Clayton joined the group of previous commits at UCO — quarterback Sawyer Jones, running back/defensive back and All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player Braden Drake, and wide receiver/defensive back Chase Nanni. Lineman Darius McNack inked with Northeastern A&M, Carson Wiley, an offensive lineman, signed as a preferred walk-on with NSU and Trey Gause, defensive lineman, is headed to Westminster (Mo.).
That’s more than any of the other four state championship teams Wagoner has had under Dale Condict. But there’s a cost.
“Now we have to replace all 11 starters on offense and nine on defense,” Condict said. "Let me just say it’s an opportunity. How about that?”
Not always about numbers
Jones didn’t put up prolific numbers at quarterback — through 14 games he was 93-of-137 for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns— which is a lesson for others to remember. It’s not always about that.
“Their passing game coordinator, Andrew Rice, followed him since his sophomore year (formerly at NEO) and developed a good relationship with him,” Condict said. “He knows the style of football we play offensively and we won’t throw the ball 30-plus times a game. But he saw enough to know what he was getting.”
Jones is also going to major in sports medicine, a prime program at UCO.
Other signings
Porter had a pair of Pirates picked by schools — Bo Tramel signed with Aurora University and George Collins Jr., becoming the second area signee at Westminster College. Tramel is a defensive back and Collins a running back.
Warner defensive end Connor Parks was signed by Northeastern State, as was Eufaula wide receiver Nick Jones.
Fall signings included Smith from Wagoner, Muskogee defensive back Ty Williams to Oklahoma State and Eufaula running back Noah Alexander to Army.
