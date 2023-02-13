Another winter storm made it back-to-back years schools were sent scrambling to reschedule signing ceremonies post-National Signing Day and here are those ceremonies, scattered over a week’s time: Pictured with family, coaches, teammates and friends are, in order: Muskogee’s Terryn Miles (Langston), Brandon Tolbert (Central Oklahoma) and Deshawn Smith (Langston); Hilldale’s Aden Jenkins (Oklahoma Baptist), Wyatt Branscum (Evangel), Lamarion Burton (NEO), Evan Keefe (Air Force) and Eric Virgil; and Fort Gibson’s Cade Waggle (Southwest Baptist).
Signing Day photos, belated
