With most major colleges snatching up their shares in the early signing period in December, Wednesday is the traditional National Signing Day.
How many area kids will link up the schools at any level remains unclear.
In football, Checotah lineman Omarion Warrior has committed to Northeastern State, Checotah head football coach Zac Ross said. The Wildcats had the lone signee from the area in December, as running back Dontierre Fisher signed with Ohio University.
Fort Gibson will see lineman Trey Forrest sign with William and Jewel in powerlifting.
Muskogee head football coach Travis Hill said that several situations involving Rougher seniors were still in the air and could clarify by Friday.
Wagoner linebacker Gabe Goodnight will sign with McPherson, according to Bulldogs head coach Dale Condict. Condict, also athletic director, noted five in other sports who will sign — Hayden Stevens to Oklahoma Wesleyan (baseball), Harley Louviere and Jillian Strange to NSU (soccer), Rylie Spaulding, Oklahoma Baptist (golf), and Mechelle Vermillion to Central Methodist (golf).
In other sports at Muskogee, Rougher swimmer Klair Bradley has committed to Minnesota-Mankato and will sign with them Feb. 9, according to her dad, Carter Bradley.
Getting a head start on them all was Webbers Falls’ Samantha Shanks. The three-time All-Phoenix basketball selection and last year’s Most Valuable Player signed with Connors State on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.