Sometimes, what you set out to search for isn’t what you find — instead it’s something better.
For Trey Forrest, that sums up his unique road to a National Letter of Intent.
Forrest, a multi-year starter for the Tigers on the offensive line, was looking for football options when he found his future — a powerlifting scholarship to William Jewell in the Kansas City, Mo., area.
“I was getting recruited for football and my parents and I were researching some schools and came across one that had football and powerlifting,” Forrest said, “I had no idea any schools did that.”
He took two trips to William Jewell, a four-hour plus drive from his home.
“The first one was basically to look at the campus. I kind of just showed up, nothing official,” he said. “The second time I actually drove there by myself to get a feel for it and left right after the school day, spent the night and worked out with them in the morning and basically spent the day with the team.”
The NCAA does not have powerlifting as a sanctioned sport, though some traditional major colleges have it as a club activity. A growing number of smaller schools, particularly across the Midwest, have scholarship programs. Forrest’s is at a Division II school and is a half-scholarship, he said. Powerlifting in high school is sanctioned by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association but not the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
So what started out as a search for a football home turned into living his true passion.
“I’ve always liked lifting more than I liked football and once I found that side of it, I really wanted to do it,” he said. “I’ve always had an interest in the strong man stuff, like World’s Strongest Man. One of my big goals is trying to win that competition.”
As a junior he was the third-place heavyweight lifter in the large school class (3A-6A), lifting 1,405 pounds. His squat was 605, bench was 285 and dead lift 515. This year he’s hit 705 on squat, 345 on bench and 550 on deadlift in the summer. Regionals and state are in the next several weeks.
Forrest also timed his signing ceremony right, beating the winter blast that limited others to transfer of paperwork to the schools and holding off on formal signings until school is back in session.
One of those was Rylan Nail, who signed with Missouri Southern. The Hilldale linebacker and three-sport standout finished his career with 121 tackles, 66 solo, three interceptions and caught two touchdown passes. Nail was offered by Southwestern Oklahoma, Friends University, Graceland University, Ottawa University, NSU and Northeastern A&M.
Nail said MSSU offered the most in terms of scholarship money.
“It was also the distance from home that helped me pick them,” Nail said of the Joplin, Mo., campus, about two hours away.
Northeastern A&M didn’t get Nail, but it got a couple of other area kids.
Muskogee’s Skyleer Onebear was a two-year kicker for the Roughers. He’ll be joined there by Khelil Deere, the Eufaula wide receiver who was the All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player, leading the Ironheads to the Class 2A semifinals.
Blade Todd of Muskogee, who played tight end and long snapper for the Roughers, signed as a preferred walk on at NSU. NSU also got two offensive linemen, Checotah’s Omarion Warrior and Muskogee’s James Moore, though Moore wasn’t yet on the official list released by NSU at midday Thursday.
Muskogee defensive back Keondre Johns signed with Henderson State. Eufaula got an additional pair of signees in three-year All-Phoenix offensive lineman Ty Dodd and defensive lineman Johnny Burton. Wagoner linebacker Gabe Goodnight is headed to McPherson.
Checotah running back Dontierre Fisher signed with Ohio in the early signing period in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.