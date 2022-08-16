The Muskogee Lady Roughers constructed their best outing of 2022 on Tuesday with a double-shutout sweep of Del City on the road, winning 15-0 and 12-0.
Jaliyah Simmons gave up a leadoff single then went five innings of hitless pitching in game one, striking out 12, then one-hit the hosts over three innings in game two, striking out seven. She was also impactful at the plate, going 8-for-8 on the day with nine RBIs. She homered twice in game two.
Lariah Stewart was also perfect at the plate, going 5-for-5.
Kye Carter was 3-for-3 and Shay Grissom and Feather Johnson were 2-for-2 in game one. Grissom and Kambri Johnson had two hits apiece.
The Lady Roughers moved to 4-8 on the year with the two district wins.
