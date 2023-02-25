Blade Walden just keeps on keeping on.
The Fort Gibson wrestler reached the finals at 126 points in the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships Friday at the State Fairgrounds, where he’ll face Triston Grounds of Tuttle at the Class 4A summit.
Wagoner’s Kale Charboneau at 190 and Roman Garcia at 280 will also be seeking championships, as well as Checotah’s Colt Collett, Warner’s Cole Mayfield and on the girls’ side, Fort Gibson’s Peighton Mullins.
Walden, who hadn’t wrestled since Jan. 3 when he entered regionals last week, moved to 21-0 by pinning Andy Collier of Cushing then beating Colby Longanacre of Chickasha on points, 7-3. He’ll take on Grounds, the third-place regional finisher out of the west side who knocked off Garrett Salt of Oologah — Walden’s regional finals opponent last week — then beat Camden Webb of Cascia Hall in the semifinals. Webb, the younger brother of Muskogee High ex Caleb Webb, knocked off the west regional champion in Logan Crawford of Cache by a 4-3 score in the opening round.
Charboneau will take on Luke Eschenheimer of Cascia Hall, the guy who defeated him 8-0 in the 4A regional finals last week. Charboneau (32-3) won an 8-2 decision over Hunter Hadsall of Tecumseh then beat Shane Luncy, the west region champ, pinning him in 4:47.
Garcia will also get a regional finals rematch. He pinned Dom Frizzell of Tecumseh in 2:43, then repeated the act in 5:54 against west region champ Jace Warren of Tuttle.
In 3A, Collett shook off last week’s regional finals loss and will get a rematch with Wyatt Meredith of Berryhill, who took him down in 22 seconds last week. Collett pinned Colton Mills of Newkirk in 14 seconds then took down Beau Murphy, the west regional winner, in 5:11. At 40-1, he’ll face Meredith (32-3), who got a pin in 1:08 then a narrow decision (7-4) against Gehrig Furr of Marlow.
Mayfield made the finals at 150 and will again take on Gavin Montgomery, who he decisioned 5-1 in the regional finals last week.
Mayfield won by technical fall 16-0 against Maddax Mobly of Sulphur, then pinned Armando Newcomb of Jay in 2:42. Montgomery had consecutive pins and at 33-4, will take on the 37-2 sophomore who last week atoned for a regional semifinal loss in 2022 as well as a state semifinal loss that year.
Mullins is within a victory of a third consecutive girls state title. She’ll take on Symphony Veloz of Elgin in the finals at 170.
Mullins pinned Grace Thompson of Bixby in 39 seconds, then repeated it in 4:50 against Siara Arrington of Altus. Mullins takes a 20-0 record against the 22-0 Veloz, who got pins in 1:13 and 2:51 to reach the finals.
Two Wagoner wrestlers are in the third-place semifinals on Saturday — Bryce Steele at 150 and Witt Edwards at 215. Fort Gibson’s Colt Horlick is in the semifinals for third at 106 as is Jaiden Johnson at 144, with both going 1-1 on Friday. Also for Fort Gibson, David Farmer lost his wrestle-in match at 113, Trenton Bell was two and out at 120, and Kyle Rye 0-2 at 215.
Checotah’s Jonah Marshall is in the third-place semifinals at 285 after winning two of three matches on Friday, including a wrestle-in match. Warner’s Xander Torix wrestled in to the finals bracket at 144 with a win but lost his two bracket matches.
Battles aimed at third-place finishes start at 10 a.m. Saturday with the championship matches at 6 p.m.
