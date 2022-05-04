The Class 4A to A state meet is set to get underway Friday with field events at 10 a.m. and running prelims at noon. Remaining field events start Saturday at 10 a.m. with the running finals starting at noon.
While anything can happen, here’s weighing the area’s state qualifiers in terms of contention and comparative times and distances from regional action:
4A
• Hilldale’s Evan Keefe is second in the shot put (50-6 1/2 feet). Cache’s Jeffrey Paddyaker is the favorite after a 52-0 1/4 last week. Keefe has a extra hill to climb in the discus, where he’s third, 148-2, to Connor Jones of Oologah (153-6).
• Wagoner’s Torri Tottress will go in to the shot put seeded first after her 38-3 at regionals. That’s a foot and a half ahead of the closest seed.
3A
• Checotah freshman Elijah Thomas is a regional long jump champ (21-4 1/4) seeded second behind Blake Wynn of Henryetta (22-1 1/2).
2A
• Jordan Jackson of Warner won her regional in the 400 at 1 minute, 1:01.67. Ellie Hoemann of Regent Prep has her by a little more than a second with her 1:00.28.
• Gore’s Ty Bliss is the favorite in the 3,200 — at 10;14.85 well up on the nearest contender, Warner’s Koulter Drake (11:00.22). Bliss is the favorite in the 1,600 (4:43.88).
• Oktaha’s Bekah Bunch is the defending champ in 2A discus (124-4). Her best a year ago was 129-1. Crescent’s Kinzie Bell (117-7) is the closest contender.
• Warner’s Gaige Maher is second in the 800 (2:05.20) behind Hayden Stutzman of Chouteau (2:03.12). Bliss is sixth at 2:06.38. Maher is also the third seed in the 400.
• Warner’s boys 1,600 relay is the favorite at 3:33.44, Jeremiah Pearson, Hunter Girty, Lee and Maher running. Colcord was regional runner-up behind the Eagles at 3:33.86.
• The 3,200 is also a favorite at 8:40.44, six seconds ahead of Rejoice Christian’s regional champ, 8:46.07. Maher, Drake, Cooper Lange and Zach Lee run it.
Keep an eye out here:
4A
• Addy Whiteley in the 400. The Fort Gibson freshman’s 1:01.02 has her seeded fourth. The battle for second is within a tenth of a second of her grasp. No one will catch Tuttle’s Madi Surber. She was clocked at 57.39 at regionals. But Surber is a senior and below her, it’s underclassmen as far as the finals can see. Surber, by the way, has the top seed in the 100 hurdles (15.05) and the 300 hurdles (42.59).
• Fort Gibson’s Josh Miller has steadily improved all season in the 110 hurdles. His 15.92 would put him in the middle of the finals if regional times hold to order. Eric Threatt of John Marshall is atop the list at 15.54.
3A
• Lindsie Ambrose of Checotah was a regional champ in the pole vault at 8-6. She’s a fifth seed. Kennedy Kizarr of Marlow leads at 10-6.
• Checotah’s Omarion Warrior had a 48-11 that got him third in his region. Those same two ahead of him are the only thing between him and a state title. Charlie Mason of Beggs is 53-5 and Dawson Rudd of Claremore Sequoyah is 50-0.
2A
• If something happens to Regent’s Hoemann — a good six seconds ahead of the field — Oktaha’s Ryleigh Bacon is in the wings. She’s seeded second after her 2:29.31 at regionals.
• Warner’s 1,600 girls relay is fourth 4:19.74. The Lady Eagles’ time in the 3,200 is third, 10.47.55. Harlie Chesser, Allison Todd, Jordan Jackson and Karlee Hart run both.
A
• Porum’s Alexus Gines is seeded fourth in the 300 hurdles at 50.98. Anistyn Garner of Webbers Falls has the fifth best time in the class at 1:05.08.
