A series of skeet and trap shooting events are coming up at the Tulsa Gun Club.
The events are sponsored by the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Shooting events follow on these Saturdays, Aug. 22, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, all at 8:30 a.m. at 8888 East Mohawk Boulevard North, Tulsa.
A practice event, attended by Phoenix outdoors columnist John Kilgore, is sponsored by Paralyzed Veterans of America. Their website is adaptiveshootingsportstulsa.com.
Register so they will have enough ammunition on hand. The event is open to all physically challenged people, veterans and civilians. No charge to people with physical challenges. If others would like to shoot skeet or trap, cost is $9 per round.
