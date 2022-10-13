MADILL — As first dates go, well it didn’t go as planned as the Fort Gibson Tigers should’ve swiped left.
Operating in Fort Gibson’s territory all night, Madill’s Tyner Rushing lit up Fort Gibson with 9-of-11 passing for 236 yards passing, and four touchdowns in just two and half quarters of play, having just one pass under 20 yards in the first 24 minutes, as the Wildcats skinned the Tigers 58-27 Thursday night at Blake Smiley Stadium.
It was an onslaught from the get-go as Rushing connected with highly recruited tight end River Shaw from 21 yards out with 10:08 left in the first quarter, then found a diving Stephen Sisco from 46 yards out and a 16-0 lead at the end of one.
Rushing punched in a touchdown from four yards to up the score 23-0, then things went from bad to worse when on the Tigers ensuing possession. FGHS quarterback Cole Mahaney left at the 9:05 mark in the second quarter while scrambling to his left, apparently re-injuring his ankle that has plagued him all season.
“Obviously they are a good team. (Rushing) is a great quarterback and Shaw is a monster, and we just had difficult time containing them both,” said Tiger coach Ryan Nolan. “
Not that the Tigers (0-7, 0-4) were on track offensively even with Mahaney at the helm, FGHS only managed 18 yards passing on three of 10 passing. In his defense, four of those passes were dropped.
Parker Lockhart took over for Mahaney and showed some flashes of brilliance late in the game. He was 7-of-13 passing for 105 yards and three touchdowns, but the Tigers still struggled to get the passing game constantly.
“it’s just been one of those years with all of the injuries and having young kids having to fill holes,” said Nolan. “No excuses, it’s just the type of year we’re having. We have to keep pushing forward.”
Madill (3-3, 0-4) controlled the game from the beginning, chewing up clock and pushing the Fort Gibson defense around as Rushing again connected with Shaw 3:03 left in before halftime to close out a 28-point second scoring barrage for the Wildcats.
The Tigers did put together a dive just before the half on the back of running from Landon Nail and Kayden Hunt as Lockhart closed it out with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaiden Johnson.
And FGHS did save face somewhat, scoring 15 points in the third quarter and six in the fourth quarter to make the game respectable.
“I challenged the offensive line at half to step up and run the ball in the second half, I am proud of them,” said Nolan. “Again with injuries and young players we could’ve quit but we kept fighting.”
Nail finished the game with 100 yards rushing on 18 carries, most of the season for any Tiger before leaving the game midway through the third quarter with an injury.
The Tigers did have some bright spots, rushing for a season high as a team with 218 yards rushing, led by Nail and Hunt. Hunt ended with 78 yards rushing on 12 touches.
“Keep focusing on the positives,” said Nolan. “We’re not quitters, we’re not losers, we’re going to keep fighting.”
The Tigers will host Ada next Thursday.
