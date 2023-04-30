USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City
Wednesday's Games
CLASS 4A
G1: Pocola vs. Howe, 11:30 a.m., Field 3.
G2: Colgate vs. Silo, 11:30 a.m., Integris.
G3: Oktaha vs. Preston, 2:30 p.m., Field 2.
G4: Latta vs. Prague, 2:30 p.m., Integris.
G5: Winners G1 and G2, 4 p.m., Field 3.
G6: Winners G3 and G4, 4 p.m., Integris.
Championship
G7: Winners G5 and G6, 7 p.m., OG&E Stadium.
CLASS 3A
G1: Caddo vs. Boone-Apache, 11:30 a.m., OG&E Stadium.
G2: Amber-Pocasset vs. Ripley, 11:30 a.m., Field 2.
G3: Morrison vs. Tushka, 1 p.m., Field 3.
G4: Haskell vs. Dale 1 p.m., Integris.
G5: Winners G1 and G2, 2:30 p.m., OG&E Stadium.
G6: Winners G3 and G4, 2:30 p.m., Field 3.
Championship
G7: Winners G5 and G6, 5:30 p.m., OG&E Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.