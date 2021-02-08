Evan Smith had his second consecutive game scoring over 30 points as again a short-handed Hilldale team found a way to overcome again, defeating Stigler 83-54 at the Hilldale Event Center.
Smith’s 31 points was a little shy of the junior point guard’s 37 last Thursday against Okmulgee, a career best. He’s had to pick up an additional load with a third original starter, Brayson Lawson, in street clothes the past two games.
“I just got to have confidence and I do have confidence in my other guys,” said Smith. “They get me open shots and I really appreciate that. I trust them a lot with my game.
“And I have confidence in my shot. If I don’t, they ain’t going to fall.”
With Lawson out, Hilldale’s gotten by with a pair of wins, including last Thursday’s Senior Night affair, to go to 10-7 overall. Stigler is 4-9.
“He’s been dinged up for a little while and he could have gutted it out, but I felt like giving him a bit of rest would have him ready for the playoffs,” said Hilldale coach Scott Hensley regarding Lawson. “We’ll see about Thursday against Wagoner and how he’s doing.”
A fourth starter, Rylan Nail, turned an ankle late in the contest. Already this year, Hilldale had Ty O’Neal out with a shoulder separation since the Wagoner game at the end of last month, and Logan Harper out for the year (ruptured Achilles). O’Neal’s status for returning is iffy with the playoffs a little over a week away, but Nail appears to be OK.
“(Nail) told me after the game it was a little sore. I think he’ll be fine,” said Smith.
Nail finished with 15 points in the post. Jaxson Whittiker had 15, a career-high for him and Tanner Jones added 13. Rance Reynolds started in Lawson’s place and had seven points. Little-used Ayden Guilliam had one fourth-quarter basket to round out the scoring.
Hilldale suited up just eight players.
“Different guys stepping up and doing what we need to do in order for us to win,” Hensley said.
It was all Hornets from the outset. Smith’s first two 3s had it 6-0 31 seconds into the contest, leading to a Stigler timeout. It was close the rest of the quarter with the Hornets managing to push it to a 22-13 lead, Smith getting two more treys in the period. He wound up with eight on the night.
“My shot felt good and I tried to keep it in rhythm and keep shooting,” Smith said.
The Hornets doubled it in the second to take a 43-23 lead into the locker room. Smith’s 3 with 5:58 left to play made it a 73-37 game, the largest lead for Hilldale on the night.
The girls were idle Monday.
Hilldale’s contest at Wagoner on Thursday closes out the regular season. The Hornets' final home game will be against Tulsa McLain in the first round of the playoffs.
