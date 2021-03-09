If there were a time of possession stat for soccer, it’s one that the Muskogee Roughers would have won Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, it’s the number of goals that is the ultimate stat that matters and despite being in control a good part of the match, the Roughers fell to East Central 2-0 at Indian Bowl.
The first half was fairly uneventful with Muskogee outshooting the Cardinals 5-3. East Central had probably the best opportunity of the half as Luis Orozco got loose for a one-on-one against Rougher goal keeper Myles Few, but Few denied the point-blank shot to keep things scoreless at halftime.
Both teams stepped up the pace in the second half. Although the Roughers again had more shots on goal, they could not find a way to finish in the net.
Meanwhile East Central capitalized on Muskogee mistakes late in the game. With 4:40 left to play the Cardinals were on the attack and some pushing and shoving took place. After the smoke cleared a player from each team got a yellow card but, more importantly, East Central (3-0) got a free kick from 29 yards out and Yeison Reyes booted it just under a diving Few for the first Cardinal goal.
Muskogee (0-2) got careless with under a minute to play as they lost the ball at midfield and East Central got the ball to Reyes again who hammered it in the corner of the net for the final tally.
For the game, Muskogee outshot East Central 10-7 but the inability to finish was uppermost in coach Tim Van Etten’s mind.
“You can’t miss the opportunities that we missed and win a game,” said the first-year Rougher coach. “We’ve got to take advantage of the mistakes other teams make and we’re making big mistakes of our own. We let these guys score two goals in the final five minutes and you just can’t do that in a game.”
Girls: Muskogee 2, East Central 0
The Lady Roughers captured their first win of the season with a pair of second half goals and saw some excellent goal keeping from a newcomer to the position.
Much like the boys contest, the girls controlled the game for the most part in terms of attacks and opportunities, particularly in the second half. Fifteen minutes into the half Muskogee sprinted down the field on the attack and senior Rhyan Grey crossed to Rhegan Summerhill, who knocked it in to put Muskogee up 1-0. A few minutes later freshman Sarah Schehing found herself open for a shot in front of the goal and netted it for the final margin.
The offense was backed up by some stellar goal keeping from sophomore Sahra Khajavi who is new to the position this year. She made three outstanding saves in the second half, one being a one-on-one shot by East Central’s Kiara Allen that Khajavi smothered. Late in the game, Allen again had a shot from 12 yards out that Khajavi got a hand on and deflected and then alertly reacted to deflect the ball away again before finally falling on it.
“At halftime we decided we need to find a way to draw them out a little more while trusting in ourselves and our ability and we found a way to get in behind them and score,” said new MHS coach Oscar Flores. “As far as Sahra, she’s someone that is new to that position and she has overperformed there and we’re super happy with the job she’s doing.”
Muskogee (1-1) outshot East Central (1-1) in the game 12-3 and with the boys, will face Bishop Kelley at home Thursday at 6 p.m.
