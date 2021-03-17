Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.