Fastpitch softball has been its own petri dish for coronavirus this summer.
As states began opening up activities in the late spring, tournament softball resumed in different forms. Girls embarked on those journeys, and in some cases, coaches did too.
Hilldale’s Darren Riddle has a club team that played both in state and out of state, and has other girls who were wrapping up that portion of activity as high school practice began last week.
“Some of my kids were with me, others playing elsewhere, and to my knowledge none of my girls who have played have had a positive test for the virus,” he said.
Some credit goes to the various ballpark initiatives for that. Some, he said, have been sensible, some he’d rather have not seen.
“Two weekends ago we were at Hall of Fame (in Oklahoma City) and water fountains were turned off, they only had a certain number of bathrooms and allowed a certain number in,” he said. “In some the fans have had to sit in lawn chairs. At one tournament in Kansas City parents had to sit outside the outfield fence and that one stunk.”
Even the customary routines of the game have changed.
“We go out to home plate, you don’t shake hands with the umpires or opposing coaches, you don’t even exchange lineups,” he said. “You take pictures of the lineup and you show it or send it to your scorekeeper and that’s how it goes in the books. Another thing, you don’t slap a player’s hand when they have a great play. I’ll be honest, for me, that’s been really hard to do.”
Unlike Riddle and Hilldale, Muskogee’s Don Yates and the Roughers has a slowpitch season, but it barely got under way before games were suspended in March and weeks later, canceled as was all spring sports. Yates didn’t coach a club team but has a plan in the works for two that likely next year, would cluster around his school rosters with a mix of others. But there’s been active participation in Summer Pride, where masks are the norm in the cages and as with other sports, questionnaires and temperature checks are made and charted.
“Otherwise, our workout hasn’t changed,” he said.
Yates said “seven or eight” of his 21 girls have played actively on club type teams.
“When they come back, if no form gets completed it’s 10 days sitting out, or they can go to the health department or somewhere else to get tested and if they’re negative, we chart it and they can resume workouts on campus,” he said.
His plan right now is good through on-campus practice, but scrimmages will be in order soon leading up to the Aug. 10 season opener.
“Things change every day but I would figure we’ll have some checking procedure that clears the kids who come here to play us, or the other way around,” he said. “The districts I’m sure will all be on the same page when we come together to address that soon.”
Same with Riddle, he said.
“Being that I’ve coached baseball, one thing that separates girls is they don’t share batting helmets anyway so there’s no contact there. With boys those are just tossed from one batter to the next,” he said. “It’s not just going to be about keeping our equipment and locker area clean, but the entire playing facility and stands. Like some of these places we’ve been too, we’re going to have to have a plan on that with restrooms. Hopefully we won’t have to do anything about the seating.”
It’s a lot to get used to doing that you otherwise wouldn’t.
“With what the schools are having to do to have classes, it’s pretty overwhelming,” he said. “I look at this and wonder to myself, it’s hard to see us getting our season in.”
That would be 37 games. If the virus numbers allow it.
“Those numbers seem hard to go by for different reasons according to who is doing them,” Yates said. “But the hopeful thing, to me anyway, is as a lot of these kids have been playing club all summer and I haven’t heard but one person who has had issues. So hopefully, being outside and in space where you’re not just on top of each other, we can have a season.”
