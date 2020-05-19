Summer Pride will be returning to Muskogee High School June 8 but, as with most everything else in today’s society, it will have a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most notable change will be the scope of this year’s program. In February when the economy and the markets started to fall apart, the City of Muskogee Foundation, which provides funding for many summer programs including Summer Pride, made the decision to cut back on its summer grants resulting in only about half of the usual money for the summer athletic program.
“We knew at that time that we would have to scale back on what we usually do,” said Muskogee High football coach Rafe Watkins. “So this year we’re only hiring 20 coaches instead of the 40 we usually bring in. The program will run just six weeks instead of seven and it will include only middle and high school kids.”
Following that decision, the coronavirus really set in and there were questions as to whether or not Summer Pride would be able to go on. But the show will go on with some extra health-conscious precautions added.
“Probably the biggest area that will change will be in our weight lifting,” said Watkins. “They’ll be just one person per station with fewer weights to reduce the need for spotters. We will spray and sanitize each station between lifters allowing about 10 minutes for the spray to dry.
“The district will provide some sports-style face coverings that each participant may keep but parents can also provide masks and gloves for their child if they desire. We’ll also have three cleaning stations out of the football and practice fields as we rotate through various drills, all the while practicing social distancing rules.”
Football activities will return to Indian Bowl this year with high school students working from 7-9 a.m. and junior high from 9-11 a.m. Other sports activities will be conducted at the gyms and facilities at the high school.
There is also an academic side to Summer Pride, most of which will be done through virtual learning as was done at the end of school this year. But Watkins and his staff will also be teaching a live class to the football players on a new culture as they take elements from former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer’s book “Above the Line: Lessons is Leadership and Life” stressing things such as accountability.
One area still to be worked out is getting the kids to these venues. As in the past, the district will provide busing according to Muskogee athletic director Jason Parker.
“We will be providing busing with an eye towards a tiered-approach where we think the fall sports activities will be conducted in the morning and the winter and spring sports in the afternoon, but we’re still working on that,” said Parker.
And Watkins notes another angle that will have to be dealt with on busing.
“On some of our routes last year we were picking up 25-30 kids but with social distancing we can’t put nearly that many on a bus at one time.”
Watkins notes that perhaps the funding cut this year was a blessing in disguise because it would have been difficult to handle the 500-600 kids that normally attend Summer Pride with all of the health requirements that are now in place.
“The safety of the kids is first and foremost,” said Watkins. “We all want to get back to some semblance of normal but the fact is things aren’t normal right now so we have to be aware of safety and cleanliness as much as we can until restrictions are lifted.”
Enrollment information for Summer Pride will be available as soon as all details are finalized either on-line or through the district phone contact system.
