The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced three football season ticket plans for the 2020 season that will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The season ticket packages will be available for purchase online and via phone at (800) 456-GoOU (4668) or (405) 325-2424.
The Sooners, who are aiming for their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and a fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance, are a consensus preseason top-10 pick. OU's home opponents are scheduled to be Missouri State (Sept. 5), Tennessee (Sept. 12), Baylor (Oct. 3), Oklahoma State (Oct. 24), Kansas State (Nov. 14) and Kansas (Nov. 21).
DONOR PLAN: $500 PLUS ANNUAL SEAT CONTRIBUTION
For $500 plus an annual seat contribution, fans may purchase a donor season ticket package that includes Sooner Club membership, the best available seats as well as early opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and Sooner bowl games (based on allotment). In addition, some Sooner Club membership levels include football parking and tailgate options.
TRADITIONAL PLAN: $500
For $500, fans may purchase a standard season ticket package, as well as early opportunities to request tickets for road games, the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and Sooner bowl games (based on allotment).
SOONER EXPRESS PASS: $300
For $300, fans may purchase an innovative "Sooner Express Pass" season ticket package that will allow them to watch each game from a different seat location.
Pass holders will be delivered tickets digitally, including barcodes and seat locations, by 5 p.m. on Thursday of game week. The dynamic system allows members to take advantage of the best seats available for each contest. Seat locations will change from game to game based on availability. Pass holders may submit a request to be seated next to or near another pass holder, but such requests are subject to availability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.