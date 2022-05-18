As Logan McAllister made the walk up the ninth fairway, a large crowd had formed behind the green.
The gallery that was standing in front of the clubhouse at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club erupted when the Oklahoma City-native tapped in a par putt to finish out the front nine 4-under par. When McAllister looked up at the scoreboard sitting in front of the 10th tee-box, the Sooners had flipped a six-stroke deficit coming into the day, into an eight-stroke lead with nine holes to go.
Fueled by its home crowd, Oklahoma battled through a tough back nine to win the NCAA Regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club by 10 strokes over Auburn.
Auburn saw its lead slip away after bogeying four of the first eight holes. Playing in the same group as the Tigers, Oklahoma got off to a fast start for the third round in a row with all five players sitting under par.
Still, the Sooners couldn’t get too comfortable with their lead. Through three rounds, they went a combined 32-under par on the front nine alone. On the back nine, the Sooners entered the day 13-over par through two rounds.
The team’s difficulties down the stretch wouldn’t return on Wednesday, though, as all five players finished the side even par or better. In the end, Stephen Campbell Jr.’s 71 (1-under) was the Sooners’ highest round of the day.
McAllister, Chris Gotterup, Drew Goodman and Patrick Welch each finished inside the top-10.
The Sooners finished 22 shots ahead of fifth-placed Utah, who was the last team to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona next week.
OSU wins at Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team wrapped up its sixth consecutive NCAA Regional victory on Wednesday, carding a closing 281 to share top honors with Georgia Tech at the Scarlet Course.
OSU has now qualified for the championship event in 74 of a possible 75 seasons.
For the second-ranked Cowboys, the win was their fourth of the year and 40th overall under the direction of head coach Alan Bratton. Additionally, the victory was the seventh regional title in eight tries with him at the helm.
Three of OSU’s NCAA-best 16 regional titles have come at the famed Columbus, Ohio layout with the Pokes also coming out on top in 1990 and 2018.
The Cowboys finished with a 10-under total of 842 at the par-71, 7,422-yard layout. The Cowboys and Yellow Jackets finished 14 shots clear of Ohio State at 856. Arkansas posted an 859 total, while East Tennessee State carded an 862 to round out the group of advancing teams.
Eugenio Chacarra fired a closing 68 to wrap up his third individual win of the spring season. The Cowboy senior finished at 7-under 206 and one shot clear of the field. With his win, he became the 12th Cowboy to win regional medalist honors and the first since Kristoffer Ventura in 2016.
Chacarra opened with a birdie before moving back to even par for the day with his lone bogey at the third. He would bounce back with a birdie at the fourth before carding another at the seventh to turn in 2-under 34. He would come home in 1-under 34 after turning in a second nine that featured eight pars and a birdie at the 12th.
Joining Chacarra in the top 10 were Brian Stark and Jonas Baumgartner, who each finished at 212 and tied for seventh place.
Aman Gupta tied for 15th place after signing for a 73 to finish at 214.
