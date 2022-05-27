Oklahoma shot a 7-over 287 and Oklahoma State was two shots behind their Bedlam rivals after one round of the NCAA men’s golf championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Vanderbilt leads at 2-over 282. Three shots back are Oregon and Auburn. Kansas and Arizona are at 6-over.
Between OU and OSU (289) is North Carolina at 8-over.
Kansas’ Harry Hillier and Auburn’s Brendan Valdes are at 2-under 68. Among five tied for third is OSU’s Bo Jin at 1-under 69.
Oklahoma’s Drew Goodman is among eight tied for eighth at even par 70. Among 16 golfers a stroke back of Goodman’s group is Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister.
Complete scores and updates all weekend at golfstat.com.
